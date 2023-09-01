Akon felt pressure to "distance" himself from his African background at the start of his career

Business TechCrunch

EV startup Fisker revealed more details about its $29,900 Pear electric urban lifestyle crossover vehicle Thursday at the company's Product Vision Day. Included in that reveal was confirmation that Foxconn, the consumer electronics manufacturer most well-known for making Apple iPhones, would be producing the vehicle at its Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturing facility. In early August, Henrik Fisker, founder and CEO, told TechCrunch that the Foxconn deal wasn't yet finalized.