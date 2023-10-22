“AJLT” Star Sarita Choudhury Debuts Chic New Bob While Modeling Archive Donna Karan Dress

The actress showed off her shorter hairstyle in photos she posted on her Instagram feed on Saturday

Cindy Ord/Getty Sarita Choudhury

And just like that… Sarita Choudhury has chopped off her hair!

The And Just Like That… star, 57, parted ways with her long locks and debuted a chic new bob in photos she posted on her Instagram feed on Saturday.

Choudhury showed off her shorter hairstyle while modeling an archive Donna Karan black dress with a structural wrap embellishment at the waist that covered her from head to toe.

“Stepping out in @donnakaran archive,” she captioned the snapshots of her standing seductively inside an elevator door and leaning against a white marble statue.

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel in 'And Just Like That...'

Her AJLT costar Mario Cantone complimented her new look in the comments, writing alongside three fire emojis, “That is quite stunning ❤️.”

Choudhury also received praise from former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, who wrote, “Love love love. Your hair looks so chic too!!”

Mariska Hargitay wrote, “Whaaaa???” while Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan commented, “My darling wtf 🔥.”

Choudhury is just as stylish in real life as her character on the HBO Max series, Seema Patel. The British actress plays the real-estate-agent-turned-friend of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

The Sex and the City reboot was renewed for a third season ahead of the release of the season 2 finale episode in August. While the cast has not yet been announced, Choudhury will most likely appear in the upcoming installment.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sarita Choudhury attends the 75th Writers Guild Awards Ceremony in March in New York City.

Choudhury caught up with PEOPLE back in March at the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards in the midst of filming season 2 in New York City. At the event, the actress opened up about how playing the confident Seema has impacted her own life.

"I knew when I took it on. I was like, 'Oh my God, she's the opposite of me,'" Choudhury said of her character at the time. "I don't do anything that she does and I don't have that kind of, just the way she takes charge, I would like to with my entire life and I don't so it's actually been fun."

She continued, "Even though I'm playing her as a character, I'm starting to wonder what's shifting into my life and if she could help even the little things like coming to an event like this."

Choudhury also shared that she had grown more confident when it comes to her wardrobe choices since playing Seema. For instance, she said of the low-cut top she wore to the annual WGA awards ceremony, “Yeah, I decided to wear like this.”

“But I've been wearing these clothes all season,” she added. “It's nothing to me now."



