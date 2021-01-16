'That ain't it': Bow Wow under fire after performing in packed Houston nightclub amid COVID-19 surge

Rapper Bow Wow is catching some heat on social media after performing at a crowded Houston nightclub Friday while COVID-19 is still ravaging the nation.

In videos circulating on Twitter Saturday, Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, is seen on stage performing his 2005 song "Like You" while partygoers danced below. Though some wore masks, the majority of the crowd did not have on face coverings.

According to videos shared on Instagram stories by people attending the party, Bow Wow was at Clé Houston, a nightclub in Texas. The 33-year-old rapper was there as part of Larry Morrow's All Black Birthday Weekend, which includes a lineup of events over the long weekend with other stars like Meek Mill, Trey Songz and Terrence J.

People expressed their frustration toward Bow Wow and clubgoers not abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing and mask recommendations.

"I can think of a million better ways to die... but to be struggling on a vent bc you went to see bow wow in the year of our lord 2021...that ain’t it," tweeted @WitYoLo_okin(expletive).

Some people were confused as to why people would go to a Bow Wow concert in the first place.

@makeenz tweeted: "Is it loneliness? Denial? I’m trying to understand what would make so many people do this for anyone let alone BOW WOW."

"Risking it all for BOW WOW..we literally never coming out this pandemic smh," wrote @Offparoletx.

Bow Wow was merely the opening act for Rona https://t.co/FXDk0UcJxN — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 16, 2021

Criticism toward Bow Wow comes as the world hit a grim milestone Friday — 2 million deaths from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Of those deaths, more than 393,000 have been in the United States. The U.S. has more than 23.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases. .

USA TODAY has reached out Bow Wow and Clé Houston for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bow Wow under fire for performing at crowded nightclub amid COVID-19