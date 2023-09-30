Aiken County Public Library events for the month of October

Sep. 30---- Coloring for grown ups will be held Tuesdays, Oct. 3 and 17 from 2-4 p.m. in the Creative Lab on the first floor. Bring coloring pencils and felt pens. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. Sign up at the reference desk or call 803-642-2020, ext. 3.

— Adult French conversation is offered from 2-3:30 p.m. Fridays. This is not for beginners. You must have some knowledge of French and be able to speak at an intermediate-advanced level. For more information or to register call Karine at the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 2.

— A Book Club for adults will meet Tuesdays, Oct. 17 and 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Group B will meet Oct. 17 and will discuss "Ghost on Black Mountain" by Ann Hite. Group A will meet Oct. 24 and discuss "The Codebreaker's Secret" by Sara Ackerman. Sign up at the information desk on the 2nd floor. 803-642-2020, ext. 3.

— A Free Law Talk will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The topic will be Family Law. A brief Q&A session will be held following the presentation. For more information or to register, call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 x. 3.

— A Falloween Sing-a-Long will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the first floor meeting room. The event will feature songs, stories, poems and treats.

— Let's Talk About It: Stiff Upper Lips Book and Movie Series: More than your average book club, these programs have the added bonus of a humanities scholar to broaden discussions. This program is made possible with a grant from SC Humanities. Books are first come, first serve. Call the reference desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 3 for more information. Daisy Miller by Henry James, movie will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10. A discussion with Dr. Andrew Geyer will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

— The movie "Gigi & Nate," rated PG-13, will be shown at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

— The movie "Jules," rated PG-13, will be shown at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20.

— The movie "Haunted Mansion," rated PG-13, will be shown at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

— A Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be held Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5-6:15 p.m. Wear your pajamas and bring your favorite stuffed friend for dancing, food and other activities. Leave them there and see what fun they get into overnight. Register at the circulation desk or by calling (803) 642 — 2020 ext. 1121. For ages 2-9.

— Storytime will be held Wednesdays, Oct. 18 and 25. The event features songs and stories for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. For children ages 0-2, storytime will be held from 10:15-10:45 a.m. For children ages 3-5, it will be held from 11-11:30 a.m. Children of any age can join us and a member from the Aiken County Fire Department. Registration is required.

— Halloween Storytime and Trick-or-Treating will be held Friday, Oct. 27. Storytimes will be at 10:15 and 11:45 a.m. Trick-or-treating will be at 10:30 a.m. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Registration is required for storytimes but not trick-or-treating. To register for a storytime, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1121.

— Horse Powered Reading in partnership with Learn Aiken Foundation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4. Read and play educational games with miniature horses. Wear closed toe shoes. Registration is required at the circulation desk or call 803-642-2020 ext. 1121. All participants will need their legal guardian to complete a release form. You can pick these up at the circulation desk or fill one out the day of the program. Session 1 will begin at 10:30 a.m. and Session 2 will start at 11:30 a.m.

— Harry Potter Book Day will be held Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. Make wands, paper bag owl puppets and do other magical activities. Register at the circulation desk or by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1121. For grades K-5.

— Decorate pumpkins on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 3:30-5 p.m. Bring your imagination and a pumpkin to decorate. Stop by or call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121 to register. Please bring pumpkins that are 8 inches or less. For ages 2-18.

— Robotics for Tweens & Teens will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 4:14 p.m. No experience or supplies needed. Stop by or call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 ext. 1121 to register. For ages 11-18.

— A Tween Book Club will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4-5:30 p.m. Read any historical fiction book, then join the group for snacks, a discussion, and an activity. For ages 11-13. Register at the circulation desk or call 803-642-2020 ext. 1121.

The Aiken County Public Library is at 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. It is closed on Sundays.