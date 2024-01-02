AI has place in providing high school sports spotlight, but how? | Opinion

Jan. 2—Say "Shockmaster" to any sports entertainment fan, and the cringe will be universal.

For those who aren't versed, the story goes like this:

In 1993, World Championship Wrestling signed Fred Ottman, formerly Tugboat in the World Wrestling Federation, and planned to debut him as a mystery partner for Sting and the British Bulldog on the "Bash at the Beach" pay-per-view.

WCW gave him a mask, a distorted voice and a name — the Shockmaster.

Unfortunately, things went south. For his television debut, for which he was supposed to burst through a wall, between the runthrough and going live, a production staffer nailed a board across the bottom of the fake wall.

Ottman didn't know. So when he burst through the wall on the set of "Flair for the Gold" — a WCW segment hosted by the iconic Ric Flair — Ottman tripped over the board. His mask came flying off, and the seconds during which he fumbled around for the mask as people could see it was Ottman felt like an eternity. Flair, Sting and all on set stood mortified.

It was a total disaster of a debut, one from which the Shockmaster gimmick never recovered.

The Shockmaster sprung to mind in 2023 with two cringeworthy debuts of sorts for artificial intelligence in media.

During the fall, a media company attempted to roll out AI-generated recaps of high school football games. There is no other way to describe it — the recaps were so robotic and bad they initiated a wave of justified nationwide ridicule.

Then late in the year, Sports Illustrated had to defend itself over a report that alleged some articles on its website were produced through AI technology but were presented as being from real authors.

AI is a touchy subject — particularly when it has a rollout in manners such as those and is not quite the finely tuned machine it will eventually become.

In all candor, it does make people like me who earn their livelihood through high school sports as journalists and, in general terms, content creators, concerned about what the future holds.

As we embark on the embryonic stages of AI in sports coverage, we should explore pros and cons — and in this instance, what it might mean at the high school level.

Before anything else, let's be clear: Whenever someone launches into a perspective being defensive about technology and new ideas, it can quickly veer into "OK, boomer" territory.

This is not going to be that perspective or place. AI absolutely has a present and future in high school sports coverage. It can be an invaluable tool.

But that concept also comes with a key caveat — one that will sound selfish admittedly, but is not intended to be: AI can be helpful as a complement to humans doing the primary work, and it needs to perform with the most complete data available to it. Otherwise, the arrangement will never be optimal.

One thing AI cannot replicate is the personal aspect of providing coverage, experience and human engagement. Developing relationships. Understanding situations. All the facets that go beyond stating basic facts.

The media company's recap rollout is a glaring example of what happens if the technology is not yet ready for primetime. Here is an example from August of the technology in "action" for a Tennessee high school football game:

"The Christ Presbyterian Lions defeated the Brentwood Academy Eagles 17-16 in a Tennessee high school football game on Saturday. Christ Presbyterian eventually took victory away from Brentwood Academy 17-16 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.

"Both teams were shutout in the first quarter. The Eagles took a 7-3 lead over the Lions heading to the halftime locker room. Brentwood Academy enjoyed a 16-3 lead over Christ Presbyterian to start the fourth quarter. A 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Lions' defeat of the Eagles."

Yikes. Basically, that's an 83-word way to tell you the scoring by quarters. No names. No details on the winning play. No postgame reaction from the student-athletes or coach. Nothing.

Coverage is a craft, one that takes time and repetition to refine. It's never perfect — even after being at The News-Herald since I was 19 years old, there is always more to learn and different methods to approach stories.

Media outlets can't be at every single event, of course. When I first started and through to today, roundups are an integral component of coverage. For the events in which we can't have reporters in attendance, a few paragraphs about an event — "Joe Smith scored 24 points, including the go-ahead basket on a jumper with 12 seconds left, to lead Central past East, 72-70, in nonconference boys basketball action," along with tracking down the coach for a comment depending on the stage's importance is helpful.

It's not a like alternative, but when we can provide it, it's helpful.

Schools could also benefit with their athletic websites by inputting data into AI to generate recaps, instead of relying on coaches to fill in the information — perhaps not in every instance, but one in which automation makes life easier for the coaches and the athletic department.

AI still has room to develop to not sound as brutal as it currently does at times when it produces content. That comes down to data input and continuing refinement.

But one day, there is promise for it to be an invaluable resource in a landscape such as ours, so that care is put into delving out the spotlight further as a complement while not overly taxing the humans doing the primary job.

Granted, one day it could replace someone like me. But at the same time, if an audience wants better than the dry and awful content like the "coverage" of that Tennessee game mentioned above, maybe humans do still have a place in the long term alongside AI.

When you roll out something new, you want it to be remembered as being successful.

You don't want to be the Shockmaster.

AI, in this realm, still has a ways to go.