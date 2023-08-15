'Ahsoka' star Rosario Dawson shares touching moment she had with teary-eyed mom watching her 'Star Wars' debut

There’s no question that Ahsoka Tano has one of the most impressive and singular evolutions in the Star Wars universe.

Fifteen years ago, on Aug. 15, 2008, the Jedi padawan of Anakin Skywalker with that distinctive akul-tooth headdress was introduced in the animated theatrical release Star Wars: The Clone Wars. As the Togruta trainee evolved into a rebel leader over seven subsequent seasons of The Clone Wars series and four seasons of Star Wars Rebels, Ahsoka (originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein) became one of fandom’s celebrated heroes, live-action or animated.

The character made her live-action debut with a voice cameo in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker before making a much hyped in-the-flesh appearance — now portrayed by Rosario Dawson — in Season 2 of The Mandalorian (2020), resurfacing with a memorable return opposite Luke Skywalker and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett (2022).

And next week comes the vehicle of all Ahsoka Tano vehicles: the aptly titled series Ahsoka, an eight-episode Lucasfilm Disney+ series from Jon Favrerau and Dave Filoni that follows Dawson’s titular hero as she counters a new threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Dawson calls playing the role a dream come true.

“There’s just a generational impact that Star Wars has had on my and so many families across the world,” the actress says in a new featurette (above) exclusive to Yahoo Entertainment. “When I think about how much I loved it as a kid, to actually have the montrals on, the lekku, and the costume, it just feels magical.”

The Sin City and Clerks actress points to one particularly meaningful moment she shared viewing her debut in the role with her mother.

“When I watched The Mandalorian with my mom, and I say, ‘May the Force be with you,’ she literally did a slow turn towards me with tears in her eyes,” Dawson says.

“I feel grateful to be a part of something so truly iconic.”

Watch the trailer:

Ahsoka premieres Wednesday, Aug. 23 on Disney+.