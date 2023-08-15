'Ahsoka': A Hero's Journey

Rosario Dawson talks about playing the beloved Jedi as she celebrates her 15th year in Star Wars canon.

Video Transcript

ROSARIO DAWSON: You've felt it. We all have. There's just a generational impact that Star Wars has had on my and so many families across the world. When I think of how much I loved it as a kid, to actually have the montrals on, the lekku, and the costume, it just feels magical.

When I watched "The Mandalorian" with my mom and I say, may the force be with you, she literally did like a slow turn towards me with tears in her eyes. I feel grateful to be a part of something so truly iconic. Getting to play Ahsoka has been an absolute dream come true.

It's very personal. And it's my honor to be Ahsoka. Her bravery, her passion, her power, Ahsoka is truly one of a kind.