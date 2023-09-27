'Ahsoka' brings back original Star Wars character in what is the most high-profile cameo of the season

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka.

In a season that has been highlighted by numerous live-action debuts and notable past characters returning to the franchise, this week’s Ahsoka episode included the show’s most well-known reveal yet, with the appearance of an original character.

Just a few moments into the first season’s penultimate episode called “Dreams and Madness,” the scene was set with General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) pleading her case to the New Republic brass after disobeying an order to help Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) on their mission to find Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Just when it seemed Hera might actually be in some trouble, a familiar voice was heard trying to enter the room but being hassled by a guard.

“Identification? I don’t need to show you identification, please let me through. I am C–...”

“Threepio,” Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) finished the line, surprised yet delighted to see the droid.

Original Star Wars character C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) makes an appearance in Ahsoka with General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). (Disney+) (Disney+)

It turns out C-3PO — once again voiced by Anthony Daniels — was there “on behalf of Senator Leia Organa,” also known as Princess Leia to the casual fan. With this series taking place after the events of Return of the Jedi, Leia was now serving as a senator and Leader of the Defense Council within the New Republic.

C-3PO’s presence in Star Wars lore dates back to the original 1977 film, retroactively titled A New Hope. The character (with Daniels’ voice behind it each time) has since appeared in every single Star Wars film, along with video games, animated series and more. But Tuesday marked the droid’s first featured speaking role in any of the live-action Disney+ series.

The return of one of the franchise’s most recognizable and popular characters was felt on social media as well, with C-3PO’s appearance bringing a smile — and maybe even some tears — to fans.

Thank, thank you, thank you Dave Filoni for having C-3PO cameo in this episode. I knew he was there just by hearing him say "How rude!" #Ashoka #EzraBridger #StarWars #Thrawn — El hombre sin nombre (@urbansack) September 27, 2023

Continues to be my favorite of the Star Wars series so far. Especially loved seeing C-3PO again! — Kyle (@kylejsir) September 27, 2023

Mon Mothma, C-3PO, hologram Anikan, the mention of Leia, General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, and Count Dooku all within the first 10 min !!!!!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯😱😱😱 #Ahsoka — ♣️ Ace ♠️ (@Lil_Fuego94) September 27, 2023

Ahsoka has not been shying away from bringing back beloved characters — or those you love to hate — during its first season, which has been a hit with critics. Along with the aforementioned Mon Mothma and Thrawn, the show has also featured Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), among others. Not to mention it brought back the crawl for the first time in something that’s not a Skywalker movie.

After a battle-filled episode, next week's finale finds Ahsoka, Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger in danger of being left behind in an unknown galaxy with no way home.

The season finale of Ahsoka drops Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. on Disney+.