Ahead of Season 4 of ‘The Chosen,’ what have reviewers said about the show?

George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, laughs with Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, on the set of “The Chosen.” | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

When “The Chosen” first debuted in 2019, there wasn’t much fanfare. Since then, the show has acquired millions of viewers (with a goal of 1 billion) and attracted attention from high-profile TV critics.

The series about the life of Jesus created and directed by Dallas Jenkins is about to enter an “emotionally challenging” Season 4. While there aren’t any reviews for the new season yet, there are plenty of reviews available about the show up to this point.

Here’s a look at what reviewers have said about the show, as well as details about what’s next for “The Chosen.”

‘The Chosen’ reviews

Here’s a look at what some critics had to say about “The Chosen.”

The New York Times: “The actors make characters like Jesus, Mary Magdalene and Peter seem approachable and relatable, real people living complicated lives. It feels more like a smartly written drama that happens to have the incarnate God as a main character than a typical religious drama.”

The Atlantic: “Take it from a critic and a Christian with an aversion to Christian entertainment: The show is good. I’d stop short of calling The Chosen a prestige drama, but it looks and feels downright secular. Despite a wonky accent here and there, the acting is as strong as you’d see on a mainstream network series such as ‘Friday Night Lights’ or ‘This Is Us.’ A tracking shot lasting more than 13 minutes opened one recent episode—a typical technique for a filmmaker to flex their skills.”

Common Sense Media: “Multiple plot lines are woven together throughout each episode, which is designed to provide viewers with a sense of what disciples’ lives were like before meeting Jesus, and what their spiritual transformations were like once they did.”

“The Chosen” has a 100% critics score with nine reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 99% with more than 5,000 reviews.

Here’s a look at what some audience members said about the show:

Dizzy D: “Wow. I never thought I’d find a religious based show about the life of Christ that is this compelling. Incredible acting, writing and drama. In a way, it feels like the original and first super hero story, and I mean that with love. I’m all in.”

Corie B: “I’ve never seen Jesus portrayed in such an authentic, tangible way. Seeing Jesus connect to the pain and suffering of those he heals through the actor’s ability to genuinely express compassion and empathy has for me (and clearly many, many others) shown a realistic light on the life of Christ that has helped me connect to my Savior in a much deeper way. How could I ever say thank you enough for this endeavor of love!!”

Michelle W: “This refreshed my heart in ways I can’t explain. The love portrayed brought tears to my eyes. The best series on Netflix.”

What is the official logo of ‘The Chosen’?

“The Chosen” logo is “inspired by the opening credits” and “features thirteen teal fish swimming opposite a school of gray fish,” according to a post on the show’s official Facebook account.

For the show’s creator Jenkins, the fish mean a lot.

During an interview, Jenkins said that after a friend read him the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000, his friend said, “The following words have changed my life. Remember, Dallas, it’s not your job to feed the five thousand, it’s only to provide the loaves and fish.”

Jenkins’ Instagram bio now reads, “I can’t feed 5,000. I just try to give loaves and fish.”

“I genuinely don’t care about the multitudes,” he told the Deseret News this summer. “I care about five and two. I care about making sure that the loaves and fish that I make are as good and pleasing to God as they can be. And everything after that is just a bonus.”

‘The Chosen’ cast

Here are some notable members of “The Chosen” cast, according to IMDb.

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus.

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene.

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter.

Paras Patel as Matthew.

Noah James as Andrew.

George H. Xanthis as John.

Nick Shakoour as Zebedee.

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James.

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus.

Shaan Sharma as Shmuel.

‘The Chosen’ in theaters

The Christmas special of “The Chosen” will be in theaters from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17. Tickets are on sale now. This year’s special is a combination of the previous two Christmas specials — “The Messengers” and “The Shepherd.”

“This year I had an interesting idea ... what if we combined the two?” Dallas Jenkins wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t think it would work great, but it might be an interesting experiment. When Amanda and I saw the first rough cut, we were so moved ... it does work, and the nativity story took on even more relevance.”

It’s a musical special with Andrea and Matteo Bocelli performing “O Holy Night” in French. It also features other performers, like the Bonner Family.

After the Christmas special debuts, it’ll be available for streaming on the Chosen app and the Angel app (no specific date has been announced).

When will Season 4 of ‘The Chosen’ come out?

Season 4 of the show will premiere in theaters early next year.

Episodes 1 to 3: Feb. 1, 2024.

Episodes 4 to 6: Feb. 15, 2024.

Episodes 7 to 8: Feb. 29, 2024.

Streaming dates for “The Chosen” Season 4 have not been announced yet.

Where can I stream ‘The Chosen’

“The Chosen” is available to stream on either The Chosen app or the Angel app. You can also stream it on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Roku, the CW, BYU TV, fubo TV and Tubo.