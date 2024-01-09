'AGT: Fantasy League': Howie Mandel steals 'unbelievable' Ramadhani Brothers from Heidi Klum

The Ramadhani Brothers, pictured, captivated with their intense performance on "AGT: Fantasy League" Monday night, including judge Howie Mandel.

On “AGT: Fantasy League,” you can teach an old dog some new tricks.

Dog owner duo Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, who won the latest season of “America’s Got Talent,” returned for a victory lap during the NBC talent competition’s second preliminary round Monday night.

Competing on Simon Cowell’s dream team, Stoica and Hurricane charmed the judges with a playful skit in which Hurricane assisted Stoica with his fitness regimen. The charismatic pooch helped its owner get up on a weight scale and complete a set of toe touches.

“You are such a dynamic duo,” Heidi Klum said. “And it’s quite a long act for a dog to remember, and it’s just really incredible what you do.”

Cowell praised the Season 18 winners for joining the “Fantasy League” roster and improving the caliber of their act.

“Since the day we’ve met you, you have just gotten better and better and better,” Cowell said. “And I really think the fact that you put your title on the line to come back and to compete again says so much about you as well. I really, really hope the audience votes you through.”

Here’s what else went down on Monday’s episode.

Stoica, left, and Hurricane charmed the judges with a playful skit in which Hurricane assisted Stoica with his fitness regimen.

Howie Mandel steals Ramadhani Brothers from Heidi Klum after ‘unbelievable’ performance

The Ramadhani Brothers are taking their thrilling craft to new heights.

Representing Team Heidi, the balancing act duo from Tanzania captivated with an intense performance, which saw the brothers deftly walk up a series of raised platforms with one balancing the full body weight of the other on his head.

After descending a set of stairs, the “AGT” Season 18 finalists began to climb the steps backward. The walking sibling faltered a couple of times as they neared the top of the stairs, drawing concerned yells from the judges’ panel. “He’s looking real shaky,” host Terry Crews said.

The Ramadhani Brothers walk up a series of raised platforms during their performance.

Luckily, the brothers were able to find their balance and reach the top, earning a roar of applause from the studio audience.

“Why would you do that?” Mel B said in disbelief. “You are unbelievable. There’s not enough words.”

While Mel B’s co-judge Howie Mandel was also impressed, he had a note for the Ramadhanis. “I still think you can do better," he said. “I’m going to be honest.”

But Mandel wasn’t referring to the brothers’ performance. After a brief struggle with Klum, who suspected his plan, the comedian managed to hit the Golden Buzzer button with his forehead. The move allows Mandel to steal the duo for his team and send them to the season finals.

Sheldon Riley unmasks himself during emotional performance

Sheldon Riley is ready to show a different side.

The Australian vocalist, who placed as a quarter-finalist on “AGT” Season 15, delivered a soulful techno rendition of “Tattoo” by Loreen for Team Mel B. Riley, who has become known for wearing ornate face masks onstage, removed his mask during the performance.

“I’ve just spent so much time trying to visually be enough for people that maybe the talent that I have is enough,” Riley said in a prerecorded segment.

Riley delivered a soulful techno rendition of “Tattoo” by Loreen.

The singer earned kudos from Cowell for his commanding vocal prowess.

“I always felt with Sheldon this was unfinished business,” Cowell said. “And your voice is so distinct, and you are what I would call a proper frontman singer. So, congratulations and welcome back.”

Mandel lauded Riley for stepping out of his comfort zone and removing his mask.

“My soap box in life is mental health. And the biggest hurdles that we have in life are the hurdles that we have inside ourselves,” Mandel said. “Not only did you step it up from anything you’ve ever done on ‘AGT’ before, but I think you did something wonderful for the world.”

Which ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ contestants made it to semifinals?

At the end of the night, Crews revealed which acts would be advancing to the semifinals round. Of the 10 contestants who performed, only five were voted through by the studio audience.

Team Mel B scored a pair of victories when it was announced that Riley and balancing act duo Vardanyan Brothers made it to the next round.

Klum joined in on the semifinals glory when Team Heidi’s Grace Good scored a spot. Good, an aerialist and hula hooper, stunned with her pyrotechnic-filled performance.

Rounding out the top five were Adrian Stoica & Hurricane and Team Howie comedian Preacher Lawson.

'AGT: Fantasy League' premiere: Simon Cowell feels 'dumped' after Mel B steals skating duo

Catch up on 'AGT': Dog trainer Adrian Stoica, furry friend Hurricane claim victory in Season 18 finale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT: Fantasy League' recap: Howie Mandel steals act from Heidi Klum