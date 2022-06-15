'AGT' contestants pull off epic prank and reveal themselves to be famous twin sisters

A fight broke out on the America's Got Talent stage Tuesday night, after creepy cosplayers/TikTok challengers Monique and Stefani, known as the Duo Ragdolls, gave a terrible performance that earned them four red Xs as well as a lot of booing from the audience.

“If someone would have shown up at rehearsals last night, it would have been a lot better,” Stefani grumbled passive-aggressively, throwing her lavender-wigged bestie under the proverbial bus. “You’re not going to, like, blame me right now,” Monique sassed back, although she did admit she was “a little off” during Duo Ragdolls’ childish routine. “You were terrible. You were absolutely terrible,” Stefani countered, at which point Stefani and Monique started tossing each other around like, well, ragdolls. And that was when their shtick actually became entertaining.

As the wigs literally went flying and the girls tumbled out into the audience, bodily banging themselves onto Simon Cowell’s judging desk and setting off his red buzzer repeatedly, one of them met Simon’s befuddled gaze and barked, “Was that extreme enough for you?” And that was when Simon recognized that the Duo Ragdolls were -- in a big reveal worthy of The Masked Singer -- former AGT: Extreme judge/professional wrestler Nikki Bella and her twin sister, fellow WWE wrestler Brie Bella .

“You are very naughty, you two,” chuckled Simon, as he ultimately changed his “no” to a “yes.”