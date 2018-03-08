Agent accused of groping Terry Crews won't face charges

Adam Venit, the Hollywood talent agent who actor Terry Crews accused of groping him, will not face charges, according to reports.

Crews reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department on November 8 last year.

The Expendables star claimed that Venit, a partner at massive talent firm WME, grabbed his crotch at an entertainment business party held at the Hutchinson restaurant in Los Angeles in February, 2016.

However, prosecutors will not file charges against Venit as it falls outside the statute of limitations.

“Given that the suspect did not make contact with the victim’s skin when he grabbed the victim’s genitals and there is no restraint involved, a felony filing is declined,” read a statement seen by Variety.

The LA City Attorney, Mike Feuer, told The Hollywood Reporter: “The matter was referred to our office and was subsequently denied due to the lapse in statute of limitations for misdemeanor cases.”

The statute of limitations for such cases in California is one year.

Crews was named among the ‘silence breakers’, the group named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, for speaking out about his alleged experience.

He revealed the incident in a series of tweets, which allege that Venit approached him and ‘groped my privates’.

“Jumping back, I said, ‘What are you doing?!'” Crews tweeted. “My wife saw everything and we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.

“I was going to kick his ass right then — but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. ‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left. That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did.

“I decided not to take it further because I didn’t want to be ostracized — par for the course when the predator has power and influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. Who’s going to believe you? (Few) What are the repercussions? (Many) Do you want to work again? (Yes) Are you prepared to be ostracized? (No).”

It follows news that the NYPD is poised to arrest Harvey Weinstein over allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Read more

Gary Oldman’s son defends him over abuse allegations

Man accused of stealing McDormand’s Oscar to appear in court

NYPD poised to arrest Harvey Weinstein



