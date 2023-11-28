‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’: First Look At Behind-The-Scenes Filming Of ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff At Disney+

Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role of Agatha Harkness in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries on Disney+.

With the Blu-Ray release of WandaVision, Marvel Studios snuck a little preview of the spinoff where Hahn and creators tease the making of the series.

Jac Schaeffer, head writer and executive producer, said she talked to Marvel about developing something else and revealed that everything that she pitched “included a storyline about Agatha.”

“I remember Kevin [Feige] saying to me, ‘We really should think about an actual Agatha show,’ and I was like, ‘Where do I sign for that job?'” Schaeffer recalled.

“The character is so deep and heartfelt and dangerous,” co-executive producer Mary Livanos said. “Continuing the story of Agatha and getting to know her more was immediately an imperative for us as creatives. There would be nothing more delicious to Agatha Harkness than to be in a spinoff.”

In the EPK, Hahn says she was “excited and thrilled” to be part of the Agatha spinoff adding, “To be playing a witch in the MCU is amazing.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is also set to star Aubrey Plaza as Rio, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone as Lilia, Sasheer Zamata as Jen K and Ali Ahn as Alice. Other cast members include Emma Caulfield Ford, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili.

A short description of the first episode of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was made available through the U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System.

“In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in,” reads the description. “She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

