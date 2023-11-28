‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’: First Look At Behind-The-Scenes Filming Of ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff At Disney+

Armando Tinoco
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role of Agatha Harkness in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries on Disney+.

With the Blu-Ray release of WandaVision, Marvel Studios snuck a little preview of the spinoff where Hahn and creators tease the making of the series.

More from Deadline

Jac Schaeffer, head writer and executive producer, said she talked to Marvel about developing something else and revealed that everything that she pitched “included a storyline about Agatha.”

“I remember Kevin [Feige] saying to me, ‘We really should think about an actual Agatha show,’ and I was like, ‘Where do I sign for that job?'” Schaeffer recalled.

“The character is so deep and heartfelt and dangerous,” co-executive producer Mary Livanos said. “Continuing the story of Agatha and getting to know her more was immediately an imperative for us as creatives. There would be nothing more delicious to Agatha Harkness than to be in a spinoff.”

In the EPK, Hahn says she was “excited and thrilled” to be part of the Agatha spinoff adding, “To be playing a witch in the MCU is amazing.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is also set to star Aubrey Plaza as Rio, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone as Lilia, Sasheer Zamata as Jen K and Ali Ahn as Alice. Other cast members include Emma Caulfield Ford, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili.

A short description of the first episode of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was made available through the U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System.

“In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in,” reads the description. “She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes footage of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries in the video posted above.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney's 'Wish' had a disappointing opening weekend. There are several reasons why.

    While the studio hopes for another "Elemental"-style rebound from weak debut, experts aren't so sure. "At a certain point, the well's going to go dry."

  • People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire adds for Week 13

    It's almost fantasy playoff season so we all have something we are panicked about on our teams. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all the submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and identify another candidate for this season's 'Coping Corner.' The two also react to the Carolina Panthers firing Frank Reich and Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 13.

  • Sales extended! 30+ best Black Friday home deals of 2023 — from Dyson vacuums to Casper mattresses

    Plus, last chance to score deep discounts on Bissell, Shark, Keurig, Henckels, iRobot, Solo Stove and more ... going fast!

  • 5 things everyone should know about being a better negotiator

    You're sure to encounter moments that call for negotiation throughout your life — so make sure you have the sufficient knowledge, skills and confidence to handle such moments with ease. The post 5 things everyone should know about being a better negotiator appeared first on In The Know.

  • European startup funding halved to $42B in 2023, says Atomico

    The downturn in the technology sector -- dragged by inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical events -- continues to persist, and one of the most acutely impacted areas has been VC funding for startups, particularly those outside the U.S. According to VC firm Atomico, companies in Europe are on track to raise just $42 billion this year -- less than half the $85 billion that startups in the region raised in 2022. The figures come from Atomico's big report on the state of European tech, which it publishes annually. It also found that startups in the region are raising less at each stage of funding from Seed through to Series C (and beyond), with later stage and larger companies feeling a particular pinch: just 7 "unicorns" (startups with a valuation of more than $1 billion) are set to emerge this year in Europe, compared to 48 in 2022 and 108 in 2021.

  • 28 Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals that won't last much longer

    Save big on Ugg, Tory Burch, Sunday Riley, Zella, Kate Spade, Dyson, Le Creuset and more!

  • PS5 Cyber Monday sale 2023: Deals on a console bundle with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 included

    Looking for a good PS5 deal on Cyber Monday? Amazon has bundles that include Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at no extra cost.

  • Disney's 'Wish' delivers another box office blow: 'Excitement just wasn't there'

    The disappointing debut comes as CEO Bob Iger attempts to revamp the company's film division.

  • Hamas releases 11 more Israeli hostages. Here's everything we know about the truce that's been extended 2 more days.

    Eleven more Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday as part of the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, Qatari officials said. Both sides have agreed to extend the truce for two more days. Here's everything we know about the extended truce.

  • Ukraine detains Victor Zhora, former top government cyber official

    Last week, the Ukrainian government fired two of its top cybersecurity officials, who are accused of embezzlement. Ukraine’s senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk announced the firings in a public post on Telegram last week. The two officials are Yurii Shchyhol, head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, or SSSCIP, and his deputy Victor Zhora, who had become a staple at international conferences as the public face of Ukraine’s cybersecurity defenders.