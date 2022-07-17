They Do — Again! John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh Have Vancouver Wedding 21 Months After Marrying

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch

It was a day to remember for John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh.

The couple tied the knot for a second time in Vancouver on Friday, at the Canadian city's Rosewood Hotel Georgia, 21 months after they first married in Florida.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, the WWE star was seen wearing a navy blue suit as he stepped into the members-only Vancouver Club with his wife. Shariatzadeh wore a white open-back halter neck gown with floral details visible from behind.

The wedding location is especially poignant as Cena, 45, met Shariatzadeh in her native Canada on the set of his 2019 comedy Playing with Fire, which was filmed in Vancouver.

Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch

Cena and Shariatzadeh tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2020, in Tampa, Florida, with a small ceremony at the downtown office of attorney Dilip Patel, who served as the officiant, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

An entertainment source told PEOPLE following the original nuptials that "it was love at first sight" for Cena when he met Shariatzadeh, an engineer.

"He is a romantic," said the insider, adding the couple "knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn't a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight."

Shariatzadeh, who was born in Iran and raised in Canada, where she was working at the time of the initial wedding for enterprise software company Sonatype, "is smart, has her own life and career and thinks for herself," said the source.

Her attributes are what "challenges" Cena, added the insider. "He was dazzled by her."

In October 2019, Cena told Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet for the premiere of Playing with Fire, "It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date."

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," he said.

The actor also told Extra at the time, "It's a wonderful night to be at the movies. I'm here with somebody special."