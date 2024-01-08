African American Film Critics Association & The Grammy Museum Join Forces To Explore The Intersection Of Music And Visual Content

EXCLUSIVE: The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and the Grammy Museum have announced a year-long collaborative program to spotlight the intersectionality between music and content created for film, television, and multimedia platforms. This innovative initiative will be held at the Grammy Museum’s state-of-the-art facilities, in downtown Los Angeles at LA Live, designed to celebrate the fusion of music and storytelling.

The program event will offer various activities, including live musical performances, panel discussions, educational clinics, and inspiring Ted Talk-style lectures. It will bring together luminaries and entertainment, advertising, and marketing experts. The goal is to raise awareness of music’s pivotal role in shaping the narratives that influence audiences worldwide.

More from Deadline

“So many people are unaware of the role that music plays in so many of the things that we see and do each day,” says AAFCA Co-Founder Gil Robertson. “Through our partnership with the Grammy Museum, our goal is to highlight how music functions to tell stories that influence people around the world. Music is an essential driver in storytelling that has the power to either deepen or elevate the impact of a project’s core messages.”

“We are creating a series that will have something for everyone,” adds Robertson. “Our goal is to illustrate the impact of music’s power, reach, and influence. We hope our series will provide audiences with an entertaining experience while inspiring the next generation of musicians to explore the boundless possibilities they can achieve with their own talents.”

The program’s inaugural event at the Grammy Museum featured a captivating discussion with the creative music teams behind The Color Purple and Origin. This session showcased the talents of composer Kris Bowers, songwriters Denisia “Blu” Andrew and Brittany “Chi” Coney, executive producer Stephen Bray, and director Blitz Bazawule from The Color Purple. Additionally, singer/songwriter Stan Walker from Origin provided unique insights into their collaborative music creation process.

The series will soon shift its focus to highlight the music of the highly anticipated Broadway-bound reboot of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Wiz.

“We are looking forward to furthering our partnership this Black History Month with the African American Film Critics Association to bring year-long programming that celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds,” said Rita George, Chief Program Officer at the Grammy Museum.

This collaboration between AAFCA and the Grammy Museum is a step into the world of music and storytelling. Over the next year, the program will offer a wide range of events, providing a platform for creative minds to explore, share, and celebrate the profound connection between music and visual content.

For more information and updates on upcoming events, please visit AAFCA’s website and the Grammy Museum’s website.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.