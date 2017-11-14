‘Are You Afraid of the Dark’ Movie in the Works With ‘It’ Screenwriter

Paramount Players is moving forward with an adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon show “Are You Afraid of the Dark” as a feature film and set “It” scribe Gary Dauberman to write the script.

Matt Kaplan is producing.

Created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, the 1990s anthology series was set around a group of kids who called themselves the Midnight Society and would tell various scary stories, some of which were based on fairytales and urban legends but with an added modern twist.

The show ran from 1992-96 and was eventually rebooted in 1999 for one season with a brand-new set of writers and showrunners.

Paramount Players is a new division at Paramount Pictures that is led by Awesomeness founder Brian Robbins and focuses on contemporary talent and properties for young audiences while drawing upon the vast resources of the Viacom brands. Nickelodeon is one of those Viacom brands and is already developing a “Dora the Explorer” pic through Paramount Players with Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes producing.

Dauberman is one of three writers credited on “It,” which became a massive hit when it debuted this past September, and is set to return for the sequel. He also recently wrote “Annabelle: Creation” and is on board to pen “The Nun,” which, like “Creation,” is an extension of “The Conjuring” universe.

He’s represented by ICM Partners, Industry Entertainment, and attorney Eric Suddleson.

