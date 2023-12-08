AFI Awards 2023 TV Top 10 includes ‘The Bear,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘Jury Duty’

The AFI Awards has made its selection of the top 10 television series of 2023, a list that includes the first-year comedies “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee) and “Poker Face” (Peacock) along with HBO’s post-apocalyptic freshman drama “The Last of Us” and the Netflix limited series “Beef” along with Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” the HBO drama “Succession” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” There are also three programs also on last year’s list: the ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” and FX’s “The Bear” (streaming on Hulu) and “Reservation Dogs.”

Amon the acclaimed programs that were passed over are “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Barry,” “The Diplomat” and “A Small Light.”

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” said AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”

The winners were selected through a jury including critics, filmmakers, artists, scholars and AFI trustees, including Gina Prince-Blythewood, Paris Barclay, Mark Harris, Leonard Maltin, Ann Hornaday, Mary McNamara, Janet Maslin and Peter Travers. The awards will be distributed during the private AFI Awards luncheon on January 12 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

