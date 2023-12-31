AEW Worlds End: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston Result

Eddie Kingston defeated Jon Moxley in the finals of the Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End.

The finish saw Eddie Kingston his Jon Moxley with the spinning back fist to secure the pinfall victory.

Eddie Kingston is now a triple crown champion in All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

AEW Worlds End results

AEW Continental Classic Finals: Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley

Kingston and Moxley feel each other out with a test of strength, then Mox takes Eddie down on the floor. They trade chops in the ring, then Mox hits a piledriver and gets a two count. Mox goes for a submission and Eddie bites his hand. They trade more chops, then Kingston takes Mox down with a suplex. Mox psyches himself up, seems to stagger after injuring his knee and falls to the mat. Kingston connects with some rapid-fire chops and screams, “You want 100%, motherf*cker?” at Mox. Kingston hits a DDT, but Mox fires right back with a cutter and a lariat.

Mox hits a Northern Lights Bomb for two. Mox goes towards the corner, but Kingston cracks him with a spinning backfist for two. Kingston hits a Northern Lights Bomb for two, then Mox slaps him in the face to rile Kingston up. They trade chops again, and Kingston nails Mox with a spinning backfist and makes the cover.

Winner of the Continental Crown – Eddie Kingston

