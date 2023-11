AEW Rampage Viewership Dips On 11/17, Demo Also Down

AEW Rampage viewership was down on November 17.

Wrestlenomics reports that 280,000 viewers tuned in on Friday. This number marks a decrease from last week, when 322,000 viewers watched the show.

In the 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage drew a 0.09 rating. This also marks a drop from last week (0.12 rating in the same demographic).

Rampage aired after AEW Collision on November 17. Collision was bumped out of its usual Saturday slot due to AEW Full Gear.

WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox 8-10pm:

2,206,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.62



AEW Collision, on TNT 8-10pm:

270,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.08



AEW Rampage, on TNT 10-11pm:

280,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.09



AEW Countdown, on TNT 11-11:30pm:

139,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.04 pic.twitter.com/Ccphn9EL25 — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 20, 2023

This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

The November 17 episode of AEW Rampage featured a TNT Championship match, as Christian Cage defended the title against Trent Beretta. Plus, Toni Storm faced Emi Sakura. Elsewhere on the show, Roderick Strong took on Action Andretti.

