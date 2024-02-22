AEW Hires Former WWE Writer As Vice President of Content Development

All Elite Wrestling has made a major hire.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the company has hired former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman as the Vice President of Content Development. Pepperman has achieved plenty of success as a director and executive producer of soap operas, including As the World Turns, One

Life to Live and After Forever, and has won three Daytime Emmys for Best Directing.

In her new role, Pepperman will work alongside Tony Khan on the development of content for live programming.

AEW’s Official Announcement

The press release, courtesy of AEW, is as follows:

February 21, 2024 – AEW CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced that award-winning

director and producer Jennifer Pepperman has joined AEW today as Vice President, Content

Development.

A professional wrestling producer and senior writer since 2017, Pepperman was a prolific

director and executive producer of renowned soap operas including As the World Turns, One

Life to Live and After Forever. Pepperman has won three Daytime Emmys for Best Directing

across her career, bringing decades of experience in production and directing to AEW.

Pepperman will work alongside CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan in the development of

content for “AEW: Dynamite,” live on TBS every Wednesday, “AEW: Rampage” on TNT every

Friday and “AEW: Collision,” live on TNT every Saturday.

“Adding Jennifer Pepperman’s brilliant mind to the AEW team opens the door for exciting new

ideas and will help us build upon the incredible stories currently developing on the road to AEW

REVOLUTION across our three weekly shows on TBS and TNT, and the effects of Jennifer’s

arrival in AEW will be felt for many years in the future,” said Khan. “We’re thrilled to welcome

her today, and I look forward to her creativity and collaboration with our team across the board

in what will be AEW’s biggest year yet, and beyond.”

Pepperman previously joined WWE in 2017, and she was a senior writer/producer. She made the decision to leave the company earlier in February.

