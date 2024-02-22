Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed For This Reason

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was accused of sexually abusing a former teenage model twice in one day in Manhattan almost 50 years ago.

On Wednesday, a U.S. judge dismissed the complaint and told Jeanne Bellino, the alleged victim, that she waited too long to sue the 75-year-old singer.

Steven Tyler Wins Dismissal Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

According to reports, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told Bellino that since she had not claimed that Tyler's actions constituted a "serious risk of physical injury," she was ineligible for a two-year window to pursue claims that would otherwise have run outside statutes of limitations.

Additionally, Judge Kaplan determined that Bellino's claim was preempted by the Child Victims Act and Adult Survivors Act "substantially for the reasons" stated by Tyler's attorneys.

Tyler's lawyers further claimed that Bellino demonstrated a "lack of diligence" by choosing not to file a lawsuit under the Child Victims Act. They noted that laws whose statute of limitations has passed "occupy the field regarding the revival of claims derived from state penal sexual assault law."

Following the court's decision, a lawyer for Tyler, David Long-Daniels, said, per Reuters, "We agree with the judge's reasoning and are grateful for this result on behalf of our client."

It's a really significant ruling, and it's unknown how Judge Kaplan's precedent will affect other cases brought in New York City under the same statute in the future.

Bellino now reportedly has until March 13 to amend her complaint.

Jeanne Bellino's Allegations Against Steven Tyler

In her lawsuit filed last year, Bellino claimed that in 1975, when she was 17 years old, a friend set her up to meet the band Aerosmith after a fashion presentation in Manhattan.

She alleged that while Tyler, then 27 years old, and his group were walking down the street together when, he pushed her into a phone booth and proceeded to grope her, simulate intercourse, and shove his "tongue down her throat" while others laughed.

According to the lawsuit, "others stood outside the phone booth laughing, and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened." Bellino also mentioned that she was abused by Tyler again when she went to the Warwick Hotel with the group.

She alleged in her lawsuit that the incident caused her to "suffer great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal & psychological injuries."

Tyler reportedly "vehemently" denied Bellino's claims.