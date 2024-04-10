Aerosmith announces show at Climate Pledge Arena

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Four-time Grammy award-winning Aerosmith has announced a date for their long-awaited tour stop in Seattle after teasing the concert back in August.

In August, the Aerosmith winged logo appeared at several venues across the country, but lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal chord injury delayed the official announcement.

Now that Tyler is healed up, dates have been announced, including a Nov. 24 stop on their “Peace Out” tour at Climate Pledge Arena, with special guests The Black Crowes.

Each show on the North American tour will feature hits that span their 50-year history.

General on-sale tickets begin Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.