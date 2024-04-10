Aerosmith announces show at Climate Pledge Arena

Four-time Grammy award-winning Aerosmith has announced a date for their long-awaited tour stop in Seattle after teasing the concert back in August.

In August, the Aerosmith winged logo appeared at several venues across the country, but lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal chord injury delayed the official announcement.

Now that Tyler is healed up, dates have been announced, including a Nov. 24 stop on their “Peace Out” tour at Climate Pledge Arena, with special guests The Black Crowes.

Each show on the North American tour will feature hits that span their 50-year history.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Aerosmith's 2024 PEACE OUT Tour at Climate Pledge Arena has officially been rescheduled for November 24, 2024! 🤘All previously purchased tickets will be honored. Any remaining tickets will go on sale this Fri 4/12 at 10 AM.

🎟️: https://t.co/21ckdBrR0K pic.twitter.com/KMLdRDj3av — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) April 10, 2024

General on-sale tickets begin Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.















