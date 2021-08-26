Adult film star Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 counts of sexual assault
Ron Jeremy is facing more legal trouble as sex abuse allegations against him continue to mount.
Ron Jeremy is facing more legal trouble as sex abuse allegations against him continue to mount.
The disgraced adult film star faces sexual allegations spanning a quarter-century levied by more than 20 women.
"We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery," District Attorney George Gascón said.
An 11-year-old girl playing in the South Carolina surf last weekend responded as any kid might after seeing the dorsal fin of a shark approaching from just feet away.
"I'm sure the reckoning will be painful — for both of them," says the Emmy nominated actor.
Sara Oister, 11, and her family were enjoying a day at Myrtle Beach when she saw the fin of a shark coming out of the water toward her.
Apple executive Lisa Jackson updated her Twitter profile today and, in the process, may have inadvertently revealed that this year’s media event will be a virtual affair. Hardly a surprise, with the Delta variant of the coronavirus still spreading like crazy, many states have started to reinstitute new COVID-19 safety measures. With that said, it … The post An Apple exec just accidentally confirmed the iPhone 13’s September launch event appeared first on BGR.
A gunman fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant.
People in Michigan love betting on their Lions.
On Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Apex, Chikadze will fight in his first UFC main event when he takes on Edson Barboza in a highly anticipated featherweight bout.
South Dakota's Gavin Weir pitched a no-hitter Wednesday in a 1-0 win over California after getting all but one out in a combined no-hitter on Friday.
My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.
Only four NFL teams are below 89 percent COVID-vaccination rate:
The 24-year-old was left out of Scotland’s national team squad on Tuesday.
Seven acts from the previous show move on to the Semi-Finals. Viewers have one last chance to send their favorite act to the next round. Starring executive producer Simon Cowell, judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.
The Bruins seemed optimistic that David Krejci could return toBoston after joining a Czech club team. According to Krejci, that optimism is misplaced.
Bill that requires places with history of discrimination to be under federal supervision passes 219-212 – but could fail in the Senate A voting rights rally at the White House on Tuesday. The bill now faces an uncertain future in the US Senate. Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock The US House of Representatives has passed an update to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, restoring a critical provision of the landmark civil rights law that requires places with a history of voting discrimination to
All treats, no tricks! We promise!
Alexa PenaVega spoke to Insider about her experience shooting "Spy Kids" on the movie's 20th anniversary.
Irv Smith Jr. has become the top tight end for the Minnesota Vikings, bringing his enviable blend of speed and strength to what promises to be a more prominent role in his third season. Smith has bigger goals for his burgeoning career, too, with a desired place among the game's best players at his position. The informal, grassroots event was dubbed “ Tight End University ” by organizers Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen, two of the league's current best and one recently retired standout.
Cher talked to People magazine about what it was like dating Val Kilmer and how the two remain friends.