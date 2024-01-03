Admission price for New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum increased on Jan. 1

Jan. 3—Visitors to the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces will see an increase in admission beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

At the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum Governing Board meeting on Nov. 18, the board voted to increase admission prices by $2.

Museum spokesman Craig Massey said the increase is the first admission increase since 2007.

The admission prices beginning on Jan. 1 will be:

—Adults: $7

—Senior citizens (60 and older): $6.

—Children ages 4-17: $5

—U.S. active military and veterans: $4.

The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is on 47 acres and opened on May 17, 1998.

Massey said the interactive museum, which has welcomed visitors from all over the world, brings to life the 4,000-year history of farming and ranching in New Mexico. It is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national honor for museums.

The main building contains more than 24,000 square feet of exhibit space, along with catering space for meetings and events, a mercantile and theater.

The museum, part of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, is at 4100 Dripping Springs Road in Las Cruces.