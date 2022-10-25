Adidas Joins List Of Companies Cutting Ties with Kanye West After His Antisemitic Remarks

Adidas announced on Tuesday that it’s cutting ties with Kanye West weeks after the rapper make antisemitic and controversial comments.

The sportswear brand released a statement that read, “adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Adding, “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

Adidas joins Balenciaga and talent agency CAA who recently severed ties with him according to multiple published reports.

Studio MRC announced on Monday that it will not be airing a documentary about the 45-year-old which has already been completed. Executives explained, “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

On Friday, Balenciaga became the first public company to cut ties with him announcing that it, “Has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

New York Times reported on Monday that his record label, G.O.O.D. Music is no longer linked to Def Jam.

Talent Agency UTA CEO and co-founder Jeremy Zimmer told staff in a memo on Sunday to “please support the boycott of Kanye West,” according to published reports.

Businesses aren’t the only ones speaking out about Kanye’s recent comments.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on Monday about the situation on Twitter, writing, “hate speech is never ok or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian also seemingly addressed her ex-brother-in-law’s antisemitic comments on Sunday by sharing Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica’s post to her own Instagram stories.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.” the post read. She also tweeted the statement along with a pair of blue heart emojis.

Kanye’s antisemitic comments have been going on for a while now…but earlier this month, the Yeezy mogul a violent antisemitic Tweet which has since been deleted.

Over the weekend, banners were put up on a 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles that read quote, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” which referenced the “Bound 2” rapper’s previous slurs.