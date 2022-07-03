Adele Says She Wants to Have More Children

Adele is looking forward to having more little loves.

The "Someone Like You" singer—who shares 9-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki—revealed she hopes to expand her family one day.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," the 34-year-old, told BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs on July 2. "It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo."

Adele and Simon tied the knot in 2018 before splitting the following year. While their divorce was finalized in March 2021, the Grammy winner insists the two have maintained a solid co-parenting relationship.

"It was never really tricky because we're such good friends and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she explained. "There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen, but I was blessed with them, and him, he's just the best, you know. And I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off."

Not only does the former couple co-parent well, but Simon appears to get along with Adele's current boyfriend Rich Paul. The two men were recently spotted hanging out together at the singer's concerts in London's Hyde Park.

And Rich hasn't ruled out having more kids of his own. The sports agent—who has been dating Adele since last summer—recently reflected on his role as a father to his three children and shared how he sees himself parenting in the future.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he exclusively told E! News on June 10. "If I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

He continued, "You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."

