Adele Rocks Stylish Outfit While Making Rare Appearance at NBA Finals Game in Arizona

Adele is in the house!

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, 33, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night as she attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, getting a courtside view of the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

For her big night out, Adele rocked a casually glamorous ensemble, opting for a floor-length animal-print coat, which she paired with a black top and leggings as well as a matching pair of heels. Additionally, she accessorized her outfit with an array of gold jewelry as well as a black face mask.

At one point in the game she was even seen holding an orange towel as she cheered on the Suns, although the team ended up losing to the Bucks 123-119.

Of course, Adele wasn't the only celebrity in attendance at the big game. Also among the star-studded crowd was LeBron James, Lil Wayne as well as Vanessa Hudgens, who sang the National Anthem.

Adele's sporty side was also on display last weekend as England took on Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Even though England didn't walk away with the win, the star still showed some love for her home country with a festive outfit and manicure.

"You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ♥️," she captioned the Instagram post, which showed her proudly wearing an England soccer jersey as well as manicure with England's flag painted on each nail.

Over the past few years, Adele — who hasn't released new music since 2015's 25 — has been teasing her fourth studio album.

In January, the singer's close friend Alan Carr told RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. judge Michelle Visage that he had "heard some tracks on it" and that "it's so amazing."

"I said to her, 'That voice is like an old friend,'" the comedian, whose 2018 wedding was officiated by Adele, told Visage for Grazia UK. "Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh, they sound Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again, you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele.' "