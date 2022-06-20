Adele and Rich Paul Have a 'Great Time' During Rare Public Date Night: Source

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Adele and Rich Paul are feeling the love!

On Saturday night, the British singer, 34, and her sports agent boyfriend (pictured above at the 2022 NBA All-Star game in February) were spotted having dinner at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, a source tells PEOPLE the couple appeared to be enjoying their night out.

"She seemed to be having a great time and was leaning into Rich here and there," the source says, adding "They stayed for a while and were joined by another friend at one point" before the couple

"went out a back exit."

Their date night comes after Paul, 40, spoke to E! News earlier this month about what he learned from becoming a father at a young age, and hinted at the possibility of expanding his family.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he told the outlet. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids ... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he continued. "Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."

The "Hello" singer sparked engagement rumors with Paul in February after she wore what appeared to be a diamond ring at the BRIT Awards. She's since played it coy when asked about their potential marriage plans.

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?" Adele said of her ring on The Graham Norton Show in February after the talk show host pointed out the jewelry.

Adele began dating Paul early last year, making their first public appearance together at the NBA Finals game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona. A source later told PEOPLE the couple had been dating for "a few months."

Meanwhile, other sources told PEOPLE in May that the pair are still dating, despite recent rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

"Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though," one insider said. "She is working on her [Las Vegas] residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can."

Only a few days later, Adele put the rumors to rest herself when she posted a sweet carousel of photos of her life with Paul on Instagram.

"Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️," she captioned the post.