Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Dates Due to Illness: ‘I’ll Miss You Like Mad’

Adele took to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 27) to announce that due to an unspecified illness, she will be postponing the March dates of her popular Las Vegas residency.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she wrote in a statement posted to the social media platform. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

More from Billboard

She continued that her doctor recommended that she rest. “The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date,” the singer concluded. “We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information ASAP.”

“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” Adele captioned the post.

The last batch of shows of the Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace began on Jan. 19 and stretches through June 15. “This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!” Adele tweeted when announcing the extension late last year. “Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti.”

See Adele’s full announcement below.

Best of Billboard