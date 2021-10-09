'Baby, let me in': Adele makes fans cry with snippet of new single 'Easy on Me'

Adele teases her upcoming song "Easy on Me." (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Adele fans, prepare for tears.

The Grammy winner appeared on Instagram Live on Saturday, October 9 to share a sneak preview of her upcoming track, “Easy on Me,” off her forthcoming album.

Sitting with her head in her hand, Adele played a 30-second clip from the yet-to-be-released tune, which features the heartbreaking lyrics, “There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever / I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence / Baby, let me in.”

Fans are already in their feelings over the new song. One tweeted, “Man this song already got me sad & it’s only 30 seconds.” Another added, “I’ve legit never been so amped up for being sad. I just cannot wait.”

Adele has yet to formally reveal the details for fourth album, but many speculate that the title is 30, after the year in which the “Hello” singer wrote much of the music. Her previous three albums 19, 21, and 25 were also named for her age at the time.

As for the topic of her new album, Adele is diving into a particularly challenging time in her life: Her 2019 split from former husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her son Angelo.

She told Vogue of the end of the relationship, “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me.”

While the divorce may have been amicable, the songs about it will almost certainly be sad — which, it seems, is exactly what many Adele fans are hoping for.