Adele helps a guy pull off the most epic proposal with an assist from Melissa McCarthy

During the CBS special Adele One Night Only on Sunday, the 15-time Grammy-winning singer returned to the stage for the first time in more than four years for a concert in front of some of her famous friends, and also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview.

While the night was filled with beautiful and breathtaking performances at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and some deep, heartfelt conversations with Oprah, the moment that left fans talking — and crying — about was when Adele helped a man named Quentin propose to his girlfriend, Ashley.

"I'm a bit nervous in case it doesn't go well. It's also a bit ironic that I'm letting this happen," said the singer, who is currently promoting her new album 30, which some are calling her "divorce album."

"If you make a noise, I'm going to kill you," joked Adele to the audience.

The lights were turned down as Quentin brought out his girlfriend, who was wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones.

Quentin proposed to Ashley, sharing, "I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I am extremely proud of you. And, I mean, every day you blow my mind. There's absolutely nothing that you cannot do. And I just know that you're going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day."

"Is this real?" Ashley asked, beforee hilariously added, "Thank God you didn't let me eat. I would have thrown up."

After Ashley said yes, the lights turned on revealing Adele on stage looking like an angel.

"Hi, Quentin. You all right? Go sit front row. Go sit down and enjoy the show. Thank God she said yes, 'cause I didn't know who I was going to have to sing this song to next, you or him. Oh, my God, look at her she's so in shock," laughed Adele before she began to sing "Make You Feel My Love."

Ashley was, understandably, shook by the surprise. Not only when Adele appeared and serenaded them, but also when she realized she had just gotten engaged in front of Hollywood's biggest celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Ellen Degeneres, just to name a few. Not to mention the fact that Ashley was handed a glass of champagne by Melissa McCarthy. No big deal.

Fans were in shambles over the proposal as they were both crying by the sweet moment and also laughing over Ashley's hilarious reactions. Others pointed out how the bar has now been set extremely high for future proposals:

Me asking my fiancé why he didn’t plan an Adele proposal 🙄 #AdeleOneNightOnly — Jackie (@adeleismyremedy) November 15, 2021

How women looking at their man rn After watching that surprise proposal at Adele’s concert. #Adele #AdeleOneNightOnly pic.twitter.com/nOKpDPyobr — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) November 15, 2021

Well, he just set a high ass bar for proposals. Idk if I can say yes if I don’t have @Adele singing at my proposal #Adele #AdeleOneNightOnly — Claudine Avalos (@ClaudineAvalos) November 15, 2021

But the surprise proposal wasn't the only high of the night. While Adele debuted some songs from her new album 30, which drops Nov. 19, she also hit us with the classics.

Adele One Night Only aired Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

