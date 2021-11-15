Adele helps a guy pull off the most epic proposal with an assist from Melissa McCarthy

Kylie Mar
·Host & Producer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read

During the CBS special Adele One Night Only on Sunday, the 15-time Grammy-winning singer returned to the stage for the first time in more than four years for a concert in front of some of her famous friends, and also sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an exclusive interview.

While the night was filled with beautiful and breathtaking performances at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and some deep, heartfelt conversations with Oprah, the moment that left fans talking — and crying — about was when Adele helped a man named Quentin propose to his girlfriend, Ashley.

"I'm a bit nervous in case it doesn't go well. It's also a bit ironic that I'm letting this happen," said the singer, who is currently promoting her new album 30, which some are calling her "divorce album."

"If you make a noise, I'm going to kill you," joked Adele to the audience.

The lights were turned down as Quentin brought out his girlfriend, who was wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones.

Quentin proposed to Ashley, sharing, "I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I am extremely proud of you. And, I mean, every day you blow my mind. There's absolutely nothing that you cannot do. And I just know that you're going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day."

"Is this real?" Ashley asked, beforee hilariously added, "Thank God you didn't let me eat. I would have thrown up."

After Ashley said yes, the lights turned on revealing Adele on stage looking like an angel.

"Hi, Quentin. You all right? Go sit front row. Go sit down and enjoy the show. Thank God she said yes, 'cause I didn't know who I was going to have to sing this song to next, you or him. Oh, my God, look at her she's so in shock," laughed Adele before she began to sing "Make You Feel My Love."

Ashley was, understandably, shook by the surprise. Not only when Adele appeared and serenaded them, but also when she realized she had just gotten engaged in front of Hollywood's biggest celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and Ellen Degeneres, just to name a few. Not to mention the fact that Ashley was handed a glass of champagne by Melissa McCarthy. No big deal.

Fans were in shambles over the proposal as they were both crying by the sweet moment and also laughing over Ashley's hilarious reactions. Others pointed out how the bar has now been set extremely high for future proposals:

But the surprise proposal wasn't the only high of the night. While Adele debuted some songs from her new album 30, which drops Nov. 19, she also hit us with the classics.

Adele One Night Only aired Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

Watch Taylor Swift discussing the emotional backstory behind 'All Too Well':

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

  • 11-year-girl is lone survivor of Michigan plane crash

    As the girl was being transported, medical personnel began giving her chest compressions, the Coast Guard tweeted.

  • 'Sesame Street' debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet

    Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of “Sesame Street,” her name is a sign she was meant to live there. At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. Ji-Young will formally be introduced in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.”

  • Astroworld's 10th victim: 9-year-old boy in coma from injuries dies

    Nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who was severely injured and placed in a coma after attending Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, has died.

  • Mr. T says 'I pity pain' after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot: 'I am blessed and I am thankful'

    The "professional pitier of fools" is in good spirits after getting his latest vaccination.

  • Trump reaches $375M deal to sell DC hotel - WSJ

    Former President Donald Trump's family hotel company has reached a deal to sell the rights to its Washington, D.C., hotel for $375 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group is in contract to acquire the lease, the newspaper said. The Trump International Hotel is in a historic building a few blocks from the White House that the Trump Organization leases from the U.S. government.

  • Adele Says Her Son Had No Idea She Was 'Adele'

    The singer said her 9-year-old son Angelo went to a Taylor Swift concert and said "so many people come to her shows."

  • McConnell sought to disinvite Trump from Biden inauguration, triggering his final tweet, new book says

    Shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell did something extraordinary: He decided to disinvite Donald Trump from President Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration because he was worried Trump could use the occasion to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, according to a new book by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Karl's book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," details how after the Capitol attack, McConnell told aides he wanted the top Congressional leaders to draft a letter telling the then-sitting president that he was not welcome to attend the inauguration. The events eventually prompted Trump to send off what would be his final tweet before being banned by the social media platform, according to "Betrayal," set to be released on Nov. 16.

  • 1969 heist solved after man's 'unassuming' life in hiding

    Before Thomas Randele sold luxury cars and taught golf in suburban Boston, before he got married and had a family, federal marshals say he was Theodore John Conrad, who pulled off one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history. Conrad was a 20-year-old bank teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he walked out at the end of his workday on a Friday in 1969 with a paper bag containing $215,000, authorities said.

  • Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for First Time

    Adele gets emotional as she reveals her 9-year-old son, Angelo, is watching her perform live for the first time during ‘Adele One Night Only.’ ‘It's the absolute honor of my life, baby,’ the GRAMMY winner says to her son from the stage. ‘And you look so beautiful, and so handsome and smart.’ In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey also featured in the special, Adele opens up about how Angelo inspired her upcoming album, ‘30.’ ‘Adele One Night Only’ aired on CBS, and is available to stream on Paramount+.

  • Adele helped pull off a couple's surprise engagement on her TV special: 'Look at her, she's so in shock!'

    Adele got her audience to be quiet during her "One Night Only" concert while a fan brought his long-term girlfriend onstage to propose.

  • Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson return for slog of a game that featured a shoe toss and a star getting ejected

    You would think a game featuring two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks would be fascinating. You would be wrong.

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Glam—and Naughty—at Simon Huck's Wedding

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker put their steamy romance on display, with the Poosh founder straddling the musician at Simon Huck's wedding on Nov. 13.

  • Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

    The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting at midnight Sunday to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths. “It's our job as the government of Austria to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters in Vienna on Sunday. “Therefore we decided that starting Monday ... there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated.”

  • A 'game changer'? Mayors, governors ready to compete for $1 trillion in infrastructure funds

    Mayors of Mobile, Ala., Denver and Phoenix – and governors, too – hope Biden's infrastructure bill turns long-discussed project into reality.

  • Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia At ‘King Richard’ Premiere

    Serena Williams brought the fashion for the “King Richard” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The tennis superstar walked the carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, matched her momma in one-legged bodysuits with open shoulders, studded thigh-high boots and matching gloves. Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to Serena about her look and the tennis icon revealed, “I’m wearing David Koma, I saw this look on the runway and I was like this is what I need to wear for the premiere.”

  • Woman shares unexpected hack to make nail polish last 'forever': 'Some of these are about 10 years old'

    This nail polish collector has been using this trick for years.

  • Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

    Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon. The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt – one for refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

  • 6 myths about shingles, a virus that can strike at any age and at any time

    Shingles rates have been increasing in the U.S. for unknown reasons. There are a lot of myths about shingles out there—here are some facts you should know.

  • Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

    Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every questio

  • Here's How 23 Famous People Treat Restaurant Workers, According To The Servers Who Waited On Them

    Gordon Ramsay was actually so nice AND left a huge tip!View Entire Post ›