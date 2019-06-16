Adele Hangs with the Spice Girls After Their Final Reunion Show: 'I Cried, Laughed, Screamed'

Adele was more than game to spice up her life at the Spice Girls’ final show in London.

The “Someone Like You” singer — and self-professed Spice Girls superfan — caught the group’s last show of their Spice World – 2019 Tour Saturday at Wembley Stadium, and had a blast singing along and hanging out with the ladies after the show.

Adele, 31, shared a slideshow of images from the night’s fun, including a clip of her dancing and lip-syncing to the group’s 1997 hit “Stop” in the backseat of a car, a video of her and her friends dancing to “Spice Up Your Life,” and a sweet selfie with Geri Halliwell, a.k.a. Ginger Spice.

“Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self,” she captioned the nostalgic post.

“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back. I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come 😂 thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️.”

In an emotional moment, Adele also shared a clip of the Spice Girls welcoming their mothers and children to the stage as she yelled from the audience, “We’re all mums now! We’re all mums!”

The Spice Girls’ official Instagram account also shared a photo of Adele posing backstage with Halliwell, 46, Melanie “Mel B” Brown (Scary Spice), 44, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice), 45, and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), 43.

Bunton — who days before posed with fellow superfan Emma Stone — shared a selfie with Adele, too, captioning the post, “Selfie with @adele gorgeous lady!”

The concert was a long time coming for Adele, who previously expressed her excitement after the group announced their reunion stadium tour in November.

“HA! This is how I feel right now!” she captioned a hilarious throwback of herself as a young child on Instagram. “I AM READY.”

The photo featured an excited Adele posing in front of a wall plastered with Spice Girls posters with her fist pumped in the air and her mouth wide open.

The star has been open about the Spice Girls’ influence on her career, telling James Corden during her Carpool Karaoke segment in 2016 that their debut was a “huge moment” in her life.

“It was girl power, it was just five ordinary girls who just like, did so well and got out. And I was like, I want to get out,” she said, before belting their hit “Wannabe.”

The Spice Girls’ 13-date reunion tour wrapped Saturday after making its way through the U.K. and Ireland.

Victoria Beckham, aka “Posh Spice,” opted out of the shows in order to focus on her fashion label, but wished her former bandmates well ahead of their first show in Dublin on May 24.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!” she captioned a throwback photo of the group performing in their heyday, adding the hashtag #FriendshipNeverEnds — a reference to their breakout hit “Wannabe” — and tagging her former bandmates.