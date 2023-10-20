Adele Extends ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas Residency One Last Time

“Weekends With Adele,” the Las Vegas residency that has been running since November 2022, was originally scheduled to conclude in the coming weeks. But Adele has been having too much fun running through her catalog of powerhouse ballads and unpacking the latest pop culture news with her audience night after night, so she’s adding one last leg of performances.

Next year, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will once again host the singer for 32 shows beginning Jan. 19 and continuing through June 15. Registration to purchase tickets is now open via Ticketmaster and will close on Monday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. PST. Fans will be randomly selected to gain access to the sale beginning Thursday, Oct. 26.

More from Rolling Stone

Earlier this year, Adele added 34 new dates to the residency, telling her audience: “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back. I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it, and I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

The singer’s original Las Vegas run was postponed by nearly a year when the singer canceled at the last minute in January 2022, stating that the concerts were “not good enough.” Now that she’s sharpened them up, she doesn’t seem to want them to end. The “Weekends With Adele” residency began with 17 weeks of Friday and Saturday night shows before the second, and now the third and final leg were added on.

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.