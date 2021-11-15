Adele concert proposal felt like a "dream," bride-to-be says

Sunday night's CBS special "Adele One Night Only" was a big event for music fans worldwide. But for one couple, it meant so much more.

Quentin Brunson proposed to his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, in an emotional surprise scene during the concert in Los Angeles' Griffith Park, popping the question in front of cameras and a star-studded audience.

"I'm like, 'OK, this is a dream, for sure. This is definitely a dream,'" Mann told "CBS Mornings" in a live interview Monday.

The new bride-to-be was escorted across the stage in a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones. She had no idea she was at an Adele concert and was visibly confused as she removed the blindfold and realized she was standing in front of a crowd.

"I honestly thought that we were going to go on a hayride," she said. "I had been talking about going to the pumpkin patch, so I assumed we were doing something cool like that."

The night turned out to be way cooler than that. After saying "yes" to marrying Brunson, the lights went on and Adele emerged on the stage to greet the newly engaged couple, leaving Mann in shock as she was told to sit on the front row — next to Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy. Adele went on to perform her hit "Make You Feel My Love," which she dedicated to the couple.

The epic proposal came after Brunson submitted a one-minute video explaining why he deserved that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"I felt like this opportunity was from God for sure because it was made for us," he said. "Once it came across my table and I saw it, I just knew that if I submit to this, they're going to pick us because, I don't know, we have so much to offer. And I'm just happy that everything went the way it did."

Having to keep the proposal secret from Mann was "nerve-wracking," and he didn't even know it was going to be an Adele concert until two days before it happened, he said.

"I did not know who was going to be there in the audience," Brunson said. "When I was out there, as we were walking to the front, I was trying to not look into the audience and make any eye contact because I just knew I was so nervous.

"I started tearing up and I'm like, 'I can't be out there crying.' So I tried to get out there and get it done. It was a lot. It was very overwhelming for sure," he said.

Mann, who pointedly noted that it took him seven years to pop the question, said "it was worth the wait" after all. She left the concert newly engaged and with new celebrity friends like McCarthy, who even handed her a tissue that night, and Lizzo.

"I'm pretty sure we're all best friends now," Mann joked. "Hopefully, they're coming to the wedding. But all I was thinking is thank goodness someone had a tissue. He knew I was going to cry like a 5-year-old.

"I'm very thankful. Melissa, thank you so much for the tissues. I needed them," she said. "Still there was make-up all over my face. But yeah, it was pretty awesome."

