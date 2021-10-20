Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul Are All Smiles on Date Night at NBA Season Opener

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul were all smiles for date night.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer and the 39-year-old sports agent were spotted sitting courtside together at the Staples Center for the NBA season opener that saw the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The "Easy on Me" singer rocked a brown leather jumpsuit with a Louis Vuitton coat draped over her shoulders alongside Paul who wore a suede olive jacket and black turtleneck. One snap of the couple shows Adele waving to someone as Paul grinned beside her.

adele, rich paul

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

RELATED: Adele Says She 'Just Loves Being Around' Boyfriend Rich Paul: He's 'So F—ing Funny'

Adele and Paul made their first public appearance together during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July.

"I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game," she recently told Vogue about attending the match. "I just love being around him. I just love it."

The British star also explained to the outlet that she was happy in her new relationship: "Rich just incredibly arrived. I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple's relationship is "getting more serious" after the two attended LeBron James' wife Savannah's birthday party in late August.

"They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone," the insider said at the time. "They act like they are getting more serious."

Adele and Rich Paul

WireImage; Getty

RELATED: Adele Goes Glam — and Instagram Official with Rich Paul — in Latest Instagram Post

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy," the source added.

The singer also shared a photo booth photo with Paul on her Instagram in late September following Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding.

Adele finalized her divorce in March after her and ex-husband Simon Konecki split nearly three years ago. They share 9-year-old son Angelo. A source previously told PEOPLE that since her divorce, the singer had "relaxed a lot" and she's "not quite as private as when she was married."