Adele had a private conversation with Beyoncé after 2017 Grammys: She 'definitely should have won'

Adele took home the top award at the 2017 Grammys, but maintains Album of the Year should have gone to Beyoncé. The British singer, who declared her love for Beyoncé's Lemonade during her memorable acceptance speech, revealed the two spoke privately after the show.

"My personal opinion is that Beyoncé definitely should have won," Adele tells Vogue, choking up. She believed Beyoncé would win, but got a feeling once the show started that "I f***ing won it.

Singers Adele and Beyonce attend the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013. (Photo: Getty Images)

"I got overwhelmed, with, like, I will have to go and tell her how much her record means to me," Adele recalls. "I'm getting a bit emotional."

Adele found Beyoncé backstage to explain how much Lemonade meant to her — but the 33-year-old said she wasn't able to articulate it well during their first exchange. After leaving Beyoncé's dressing room, Adele said she burst into tears. The singer's then-husband, charity executive Simon Konecki, dragged her back a second time and Beyoncé's publicist cleared the room.

"I just said to her, like, the way that the Grammys works, and the people who control it at the very, very top — they don't know what a visual album is. They don't want to support the way that she's moving things forward with her releases and the things that she’s talking about," Adele explains.

When asked why Lemonade deserved to win, Adele replied: "For my friends who are women of color, it was such a huge acknowledgment for them, of the sort of undermined grief that they go through. For her to nail that on the head, and also bring in the entire globe? I was like, This album is my album, she just knows what I'm going through. That album was not written for me. But yet I could still feel like, This is the biggest gift."

During her acceptance speech, Adele accidentally broke the Grammy award she was holding.

"I was wringing my hands and the gramophone bit came off," she remembers, noting how the one given is a mock one. But when the real award finally arrived, it was broken.

"It got broken when it was getting sent to me," Adele says, revealing she did not have it fixed. The trophy is sitting on a shelf with a piece of fruit wedged into the broken part. "There's a lemon in it."

Adele is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of her new album, 30. The singer announced on Tuesday that the first single, "Easy on Me," will be released on Oct. 15.