Adele, Beyoncé, and Chris Martin have recorded a OneRepublic song together, says Ryan Tedder

UPDATE: Sadly, this was too good to be true. OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder has admitted that the supposed collaboration between Beyoncé, Adele, and Chris Martin on a OneRepublic song was just a joke.

In his Instagram story, Tedder said he was “utilizing ‘sarcasm’, ‘kidding’ and a ‘joke’ simultaneously” when he told a journalist there would be “one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge” on OneRepublic’s forthcoming album Human.

Ryan Tedder of One Republic clarifies that there will *not* be a collaboration with Adele, Beyonce and Chris Martin on the group’s new album: pic.twitter.com/AAZ2M3fOk6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2019

Tedder is just as enticed by this potential convergence of musical talent as anyone else, however: “All that said — wouldn’t that be a [fire emoji] collab? I’d stream it,” he added.

EARLIER (Sept. 29): World stop — Adele and Beyoncé have apparently recorded a song together. Carry on (or freak out).

The golden-voiced superstars are going to be on a OneRepublic song for the band’s upcoming album, Human, according to the group’s frontman Ryan Tedder.

“We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge,” Tedder revealed to Z100 New York recently.

Representatives for the artists did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Human is slated for a late November release, Tedder announced earlier this month. It will also feature eight or nine tracks, including two previously released songs, “Rescue Me” and “Wanted.” The project follows the release of the group’s third album, 2016’s Oh My My.

Some fans online have speculated that Tedder was joking about the Beyoncé and Adele collaboration, but we hope he’s dead serious. The songstresses have given us some of the most powerful and emotional music in recent memory. Add in OneRepublic and Martin’s piano prowess, and it sounds like a surefire hit.

Adele’s last single was 2016’s “Water Under the Bridge,” which was part of her third album, 25. Beyoncé has had a busy 2019, releasing her Homecoming concert documentary and her soundtrack album, Lion King: The Gift.

Tedder has previously collaborated with both women; he co-wrote Beyoncé’s singles “Halo,” “XO,” and “I Was Here,” and helped pen Adele’s songs “Remedy,” “Rumour Has It,” and “Turning Tables.”

