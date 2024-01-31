Adele Announces Series of Summer Concerts in Munich

Adele - Credit: Shervin Lainez

Adele will head overseas to perform a series of shows in Munich, Germany in August. The singer will perform in a bespoke, open-air arena that has been created at Munich Messe and will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas for 80,000 people per night.

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows,” Adele wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans. However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea – a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous! Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why… YES!!”

She added, “I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes.”

The Munich concerts will take place Aug. 2, 3, 9, and 10. Ticket registration is open now on the singer’s website and closes on Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. CET (central European time). Fans will receive links to purchase on Feb. 6, with registered fans purchases open on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. CET. General on sale to the public is set for Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. CET.

Adele is currently in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, which runs through mid-June at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele kicked off the previous leg of her Las Vegas residency last June, with the residency originally scheduled to wrap up in November 2023.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that,” Adele told fans in Vegas during her initial run last year. “So I am coming back. I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it, and I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

