Addiction Specialist Gives Chilling Insight On Matthew Perry’s Autopsy

Massachusetts doctor Scott Hadland, who is an addiction specialist, is speaking out about Matthew Perry's autopsy report, explaining how ketamine played a key role in his death.

According to the autopsy report, obtained by The Blast, Matthew Perry died from "acute effects of the drug Ketamine." The autopsy report also stated that Perry was utilizing Ketamine therapy at the time of his death for anxiety and depression, however, his last known treatment overseen by a medical professional was over one week before he passed.

Dr. Hadland spoke on these results, claiming that because his last known treatment was over a week before he passed, Perry must have taken ketamine at home, separate from his ongoing ketamine therapy treatments. This indicates the chilling detail that Perry most likely relapsed, and was abusing the drug and taking it recreationally.

"That [ketamine therapy] treatment is when ketamine is actually given in a health care facility, the patient is carefully observed, often given at a hospital," Dr. Hadland told WBALTV.

"So the medical examiner's report tells us [ketamine therapy treatments] probably wasn't related to his death, [and that what] probably caused his death is that he took ketamine at home separately," the addiction specialist further explained.

Addiction Specialist Gives Insight Into Ketamine Use

The doctor went on to confirm that ketamine is a medication that can be misused and can often be used recreationally.

This actually differs from what Matthew Perry's primary doctor, Dr. Andre Atoian claims in a 2020 interview, he said there is no addiction associated with ketamine use, and he has given the drug to patients for months at a time before taking them off “cold turkey” and hasn’t had any issues.

At the time of his death, it’s unclear if Dr. Atoian was the medical professional who oversaw Perry’s last ketamine treatment.

Dr. Hadland's claims and Dr. Atoian's claims come days after Matthew Perry‘s ex-girlfriend, Kayti Edwards, called for an investigation into the doctors who were treating Perry, claiming the actor may have obtained Ketamine from a medical professional rather than off the streets.

Matthew Perry's History Of Heart Disease

Dr. Scott Hadland also told WBALTV that according to Matthew Perry's autopsy report, he had a history of heart disease, which ketamine, at high doses, can affect the heart.

"Ketamine at high doses overstimulates the heart, probably cost [Perry] to lose consciousness, which resulted in him drowning," the addiction specialist said.

This aligns with what the autopsy report stated as Perry’s “history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/emphysema, diabetes; drug use in past — reportedly clean for 19 months; heavy tobacco user for many years but currently not smoking; on ketamine infusion therapy with most recent therapy reportedly one and a half weeks before death."

Ketamine is a secluded anesthetic medication, also known as a psychedelic drug, that can be used in Ketamine therapy, a treatment used by many celebrities to manage mental health conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).