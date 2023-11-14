‘Adamtine’ Horror Film Based On Hannah Berry’s Graphic Novel In Works At Wiip

EXCLUSIVE: Wiip has snapped up rights to Adamtine, a horror graphic novel by award-winner Hannah Berry, to develop for film.

Returning to his feature roots after exec producing HBO’s Emmy-winning miniseries Mare of Easttown, as well as its political drama White House Plumbers, Mark Roybal will produce alongside wiip’s Paul Lee and Nate Winslow. Berry will serve as an executive producer.

In Adamtine, four strangers on the last train home, all with their own connections to a serial killer, are stalked by a sneaking, shapeless evil with nowhere to run. It’s the second graphic novel from Berry and was published in 2012. The deal with wiip was brokered by Berry’s rep, Emma Topping, of Viv Loves Film.

In a statement on the acquisition, Berry shared that Mare of Easttown is one of her “favourite series of the last ten years,” and she therefore “could not have asked for a better home” for Adamtine.

“I’m delighted beyond measure, and hugely grateful to Emma Topping for making it happen,” continued the author. “I’m very much looking forward to working with wiip and – in the best possible way – unsettling a lot of people together.”

Added Roybal on behalf of Wiip, “When we were introduced to Hannah’s masterful graphic novel, we discovered that not only was this a beloved cult classic, but it has also been passionately revered by horror aficionados from the moment it was published ten years ago. We are thrilled to partner with Hannah and bring ‘Adamtine’ to life.”

Other graphic novels from Berry include the noir Britten & Brülightly and dark satire Livestock, which won her a Best Writer award at the 2017 Broken Frontier Awards, also securing a nomination for Best Graphic Novel. A comics creator, scriptwriter, illustrator, and campaigner, as well as a graphic novelist, she has contributed comics to anthologies and publications from 2000AD to the New England Journal of Medicine, was a cartoonist for New Statesman and Prospect Magazine, and wrote several episodes of the multi-award-winning podcast, The Rez. A Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, she’s seen editions of her books published in the U.S., France, Holland, Serbia, and Italy, at the same time exhibiting her artwork in solo and collective exhibitions worldwide.

In addition to Mare and White House Plumbers, notable projects from Wiip include the Peabody Award-winning Apple TV+ series Dickinson from Alena Smith, Jenny Han’s hugely popular YA drama The Summer I Turned Pretty for Prime Video, Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols miniseries Pistol for FX/Hulu, the British sitcom Toast of Tinseltown from Matthew Berry and Arthur Mathews, and Cody Heller’s sex doll dramedy Dummy, starring Anna Kendrick, for The Roku Channel. Among other upcoming projects for the global independent studio led by Paul Lee is the Netflix series Bodkin starring Will Forte, which marks the first scripted drama from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

