Adam Sandler's NSFW Speech At The People's Choice Awards Leaves Social Media Divided

Adam Sandler’s People’s Icon Award speech at this year’s People’s Choice Awards left the internet pretty divided.

On Sunday, the famous triple threat — comedian, actor and writer — took the stage to accept the coveted award — but not before hilariously admitting to the crowd that he previously thought he was accepting a totally different award: People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

After his “Murder Mystery” co-star and pal Jennifer Aniston presented the award to him with a glowing tribute, Sandler, 57, joked that he didn’t “have a [speech] prepared for the icon [award] so he was “gonna do the [other] speech I wrote.”

“To the People Magazine’s Academy of Hotness and Sexual Attractiveness, I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year,” he began his prewritten speech, “and was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom by couples, throuples or fantasy roleplay sloppy time.”

Sandler went on to tell the crowd that he’d been “waiting patiently on the sexy bench with his legs wide open” for the award.

The “50 First Dates” actor added that the award will “sit proudly on my nightstand where it will witness many feats of romantic gymnastics performed gently on my fine-as-hell wife” before the camera panned to his wife, Jackie Sandler, laughing in the audience.

Sandler then addressed what’s “underneath” all his baggy clothes that the internet can’t get enough of before comparing his “pee pee” on a “Pinocchio scale.”

Wrapping up his speech, he tossed out some advice to the “ugly folk out there,” encouraging them to “embrace your chubbiness, lean into your goofiness and start hanging out with David Spade and Rob Schneider, so you can look handsomer and three feet taller than you really are.”

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) sounded off with mixed reactions over the x-rated bit.

Someone get Adam Sandler off the stage. This is awful omg!!! #PeoplesChoiceAwards — theandysofbravo (@theandysofbravo) February 19, 2024

People hating on Adam Sandler's speech at the People's Choice Awards???? Couldn't be me! I was cackling the entire time!!! He is too much. Absolute best part of the show so far. — 🎞️ Kayla 🎞️ (@KaylaSpeaksNow) February 19, 2024

That was a really stupid speech by #AdamSandler on #PeoplesChoiceAwards! It was just wrong for an Icon Award! — Lori (@heyitsmyopinion) February 19, 2024

Adam Sandler's speech proves why we need a laughing crying emoji, especially if you saw the crowd's live reactions! It was original, hilarious and deserved every minute of screen time 🤩 #PCAs — Sarah Prince (@ThatPrince) February 19, 2024

Sandler is the sixth recipient of the People’s Icon Award following Aniston, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy and Ryan Reynolds.

Check out all the red carpet looks from the People’s Choice Awards here.

Related...