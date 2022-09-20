Adam Sandler uses cane as he recovers from hip surgery

Adam Sandler has been having some mobility issues.

The Happy Gilmore star, 56, has been photographed using a cane to get around the last few weeks. A spokesperson for the star confirms to Yahoo Entertainment that he's on the mend after hip surgery. The procedure took place earlier this month around Labor Day.

TMZ has photos of him shopping with his wife, Jackie Titone, in Los Angeles, with the cane over the weekend. He was spotted using one on Sept. 5 as well.

The comedic actor's injury wasn't a sudden one, the outlet reported. He scheduled the procedure between projects and is expected to be ready to go for his 15-day comedy tour, which kicks off on Oct. 21.

Adam Sandler using a cane while out and about in Los Angeles on Sept. 5. (Photo: BACKGRID)

Sandler had a different injury in June — and it made headlines. While promoting Hustle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he had a bruise and scab under his eye and talked about the "pathetic" way in which he hurt himself: He was in a hotel bed with the sheets tucked too tightly and when he kicked his feet to loosen them, the iPhone on his lap flew in the air and hit him in the face. It was 4am, so he didn't get up, but in the morning he realized he was "bleeding terribly ... It was bleeding all over it was gushing still and there was blood on the bed." Perfect timing for a slew of TV interviews.

At the premiere of Hustle just days earlier, he revealed he had a long-lasting groin injury from making the basketball-themed film in 2020. Sandler, a hoops enthusiast in his free time, tried to keep up with the pro-ballers as they practiced for the film. It didn't go well.

"I popped my groin," he said. "There was one night my groin couldn’t take it anymore... It’s been a year already and I’m still limping around like a fool... It’s horrible."

May the rest of 2022 be injury-free.