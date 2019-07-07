Adam Sandler, Disney Channel Stars & More React to Death of Cameron Boyce: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Costars and collaborators of Cameron Boyce are mourning the loss of the 20-year-old Disney Channel star following news of his death on Saturday.

The Descendants actor died in his sleep of a seizure brought on by an “ongoing medical condition,” a family spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. Soon after, a flood of tributes from stars like Adam Sandler, Gregg Sulkin and more were shared on social media.

“Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid,” Sandler wrote on Instagram of Boyce, who played his son Keithie in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

“Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences,” Sandler said.

Sulkin, who also got his start on the Disney Channel, wrote on Twitter that he regretted not sending a message to Boyce letting him know that he wanted them to spend more time together.

“Now I wish I had sent that message. Just so he personally knew how highly I thought of him and how much admiration I had for him,” Sulkin wrote. “My heart goes out to his family & his close friends. Cameron, you were and still are a star. May god bless you in heaven. You will be missed down here.”

Boyce also received tributes from his Jessie costars Skai Jackson and Charles Esten, who played his sister and father, respectively.

Jackson, who played his younger sister Zuri, shared an emotional slideshow of photos to Instagram that showed the pair together over the years, including as children on the Jessie set.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” she captioned the post. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs… Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying!”

Esten, meanwhile, remembered his on-screen son with a lengthy Twitter thread that recalled the years he knew Boyce from when he attended elementary school with Esten’s children.

It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become./2 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019