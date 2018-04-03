Adam Sandler Confirmed to Star in Safdie Brothers’ ‘Uncut Gems,’ Executive Produced by Martin Scorsese

Adam Sandler is officially making a movie with Josh and Benny Safdie. Deadline confirms the actor will lead “Uncut Gems,” the latest feature from the indie film duo behind “Heaven Knows What” and last year’s critical darling “Good Time.” The casting marks the second Safdie feature in a row to star a prominent actor in the lead role. Robert Pattinson played the lead in “Good Time” and earned some of the best reviews of his career for the performance.

Plot specifics for “Uncut Gems” are being kept under wraps. The screenplay was written by the Safdie brothers and their regular collaborator Ronald Bronstein. A24 is backing the drama after the company’s success with the Safdies on “Good Time” last summer. Producers include Scott Rudin and Eli Bush through Scott Rudin Produtions and Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson through Elara Pictures. Martin Scorsese is executive producing.

“Uncut Gems” marks another high profile indie role for Sandler. The actor earned rave reviews for his role in Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” last fall and even earned a Gotham Award nomination for Best Actor. The actor’s recent original Netflix movies like “Sandy Wexler” have largely been dismissed by critics, so the casting should come as great news to Sandler fans eager for more performances like those in “Meyerowitz” and “Punch-Drunk Love.”

Sandler can next be seen opposite Chris Rock in the Netflix original movie “The Week Of,” which begins streaming April 27. The Safdie brothers are also attached to a remake of Walter Hill’s 1982 comedy “48 Hours.”

