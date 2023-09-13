Adam Sandler announces I Missed You Tour dates: Where to see the standup show
Adam Sandler is going back on tour.
On the heels of his Netflix film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" and performing sold-out Adam Sandler Live shows earlier this year, the comedian will be embarking on a 25-city tour across North America through the end of 2023.
The I Missed You Tour will kick off in Vancouver, B.C., on Oct. 12 and stop in Las Vegas, Seattle, Memphis, Toronto and more cities before concluding Dec. 12 in Denver.
The Live Nation presale begins Thursday at noon local time. The general sale begins Friday at noon local time on ticketmaster.com.
Adam Sandler's I Missed You Tour dates:
Thursday, Oct. 12: Vancouver — Rogers Arena
Friday, Oct 13: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, Oct. 14: Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sunday, Oct. 15: Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Monday, Oct. 16: Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena
Wednesday, Oct. 18: San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose
Thursday, Oct. 19: Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Friday, Oct. 20: Fresno, California — Save Mart Center
Saturday, Oct. 21: Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena
Monday, Oct. 23: Anaheim, California — Honda Center
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 8: Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena
Thursday, Nov. 9: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Saturday, Nov. 11: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum
Sunday, Nov. 12: Minneapolis, Minnesota— Target Center
Monday, Nov. 13: Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 15: Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thursday, Nov. 16: Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum
Saturday, Dec. 2: Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sunday, Dec. 3: Salt Lake City — Delta Center
Thursday, Dec. 7: San Antonio — AT&T Center
Friday, Dec. 8: Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino
Saturday, Dec. 9: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center
Sunday, Dec. 10: Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena
Tuesday, Dec. 12: Denver — Ball Arena
