Adam Sandler announces I Missed You Tour dates: Where to see the standup show

Adam Sandler is going back on tour.

On the heels of his Netflix film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" and performing sold-out Adam Sandler Live shows earlier this year, the comedian will be embarking on a 25-city tour across North America through the end of 2023.

The I Missed You Tour will kick off in Vancouver, B.C., on Oct. 12 and stop in Las Vegas, Seattle, Memphis, Toronto and more cities before concluding Dec. 12 in Denver.

The Live Nation presale begins Thursday at noon local time. The general sale begins Friday at noon local time on ticketmaster.com.

Adam Sandler's I Missed You Tour dates:

Thursday, Oct. 12: Vancouver — Rogers Arena

Friday, Oct 13: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, Oct. 14: Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sunday, Oct. 15: Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Monday, Oct. 16: Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 18: San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday, Oct. 19: Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center

Friday, Oct. 20: Fresno, California — Save Mart Center

Saturday, Oct. 21: Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

Monday, Oct. 23: Anaheim, California — Honda Center

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 8: Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena

Thursday, Nov. 9: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Saturday, Nov. 11: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

Sunday, Nov. 12: Minneapolis, Minnesota— Target Center

Monday, Nov. 13: Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, Nov. 16: Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum

Saturday, Dec. 2: Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sunday, Dec. 3: Salt Lake City — Delta Center

Thursday, Dec. 7: San Antonio — AT&T Center

Friday, Dec. 8: Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino

Saturday, Dec. 9: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center

Sunday, Dec. 10: Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena

Tuesday, Dec. 12: Denver — Ball Arena

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adam Sandler 2023 comedy tour: All 25 cities in the I Missed You Tour