Adam Sandler announces I Missed You Tour dates: Where to see the standup show

KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
0

Adam Sandler is going back on tour.

On the heels of his Netflix film "You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah" and performing sold-out Adam Sandler Live shows earlier this year, the comedian will be embarking on a 25-city tour across North America through the end of 2023.

The I Missed You Tour will kick off in Vancouver, B.C., on Oct. 12 and stop in Las Vegas, Seattle, Memphis, Toronto and more cities before concluding Dec. 12 in Denver.

The Live Nation presale begins Thursday at noon local time. The general sale begins Friday at noon local time on ticketmaster.com.

Adam Sandler's I Missed You Tour dates:

  • Thursday, Oct. 12: Vancouver — Rogers Arena

  • Friday, Oct 13: Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

  • Saturday, Oct. 14: Portland, Oregon — Veterans Memorial Coliseum

  • Sunday, Oct. 15: Nampa, Idaho — Ford Idaho Center Arena

  • Monday, Oct. 16: Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena

  • Wednesday, Oct. 18: San Jose, California — SAP Center at San Jose

  • Thursday, Oct. 19: Stateline, Nevada — Tahoe Blue Event Center

  • Friday, Oct. 20: Fresno, California — Save Mart Center

  • Saturday, Oct. 21: Palm Desert, California — Acrisure Arena

  • Monday, Oct. 23: Anaheim, California — Honda Center

  • Tuesday, Nov. 7: Toronto — Scotiabank Arena

  • Wednesday, Nov. 8: Rochester, New York — Blue Cross Arena

  • Thursday, Nov. 9: Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

  • Saturday, Nov. 11: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

  • Sunday, Nov. 12: Minneapolis, Minnesota— Target Center

  • Monday, Nov. 13: Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

  • Wednesday, Nov. 15: Indianapolis — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

  • Thursday, Nov. 16: Memphis, Tennessee — FedExForum

  • Saturday, Dec. 2: Las Vegas — Michelob ULTRA Arena

  • Sunday, Dec. 3: Salt Lake City — Delta Center

  • Thursday, Dec. 7: San Antonio — AT&T Center

  • Friday, Dec. 8: Thackerville, Oklahoma — WinStar Casino

  • Saturday, Dec. 9: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Paycom Center

  • Sunday, Dec. 10: Wichita, Kansas — INTRUST Bank Arena

  • Tuesday, Dec. 12: Denver — Ball Arena

Our review of Adam Sandler's latest: The awkward Jewish middle-school movie we needed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adam Sandler 2023 comedy tour: All 25 cities in the I Missed You Tour

Recommended Stories