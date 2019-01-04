Adam Levine Secretly Buys Garner/Affleck Compound in Pacific Palisades

Strange are the real estate ways of the rich and famous. Even though they shelled out nearly $34 million for a grand Beverly Hills mansion less than a year ago, word on the celebrity real estate street, led by gossip juggernaut TMZ, is that rock star Adam Levine and fashion model Behati Prinsloo have dropped another $32 million in a clandestine, late 2018 off-market deal for a sprawling Pacific Palisades, Calif., compound sold by Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. Officially divorced in the fall of 2018, Affleck and Garner purchased the just over three-acre Hollywood pedigreed spread from powerhouse super-producer Brian Grazer in 2009 for $17.55 million.

Numerous and unquestionably costly alterations and customizations have undoubtedly been made across the casually lavish, resort-like property that offers a swimming pool and outdoor basketball court. But marketing materials from when the compound was last for sale indicate the multi-winged single-story main house was originally designed and built in 1940 by acclaimed architect Cliff May, father of the now classic California Rancho style, and measured in nearly 8,800-square-feet with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four fireplaces and a state of the art projection room.

The compound’s several outbuildings add another 6-7000-square-feet of living space and include a two-story detached structure that at the time of Affleck and Garners’ purchase housed a gym and an art studio along with a couple of bathrooms. Beneath the backyard’s vast expanse of lawn, a two-bedroom and three-bathroom subterranean guesthouse is where Affleck, set to star in “The Last Thing He Wanted,” based on Joan Didion’s 1996 novel of the same name, shacked up for quite some time after their 2015 split. He’s since moved on to his own, more than 13,0000-square-foot Pacific Palisades bachelor pad mansion he picked up in the early months of 2018 for $19 million.

As for the Maroon 5 frontman and the Victoria Secret model, they’ve been on quite the high-end real estate roller coaster the last couple of years. In 2012 Levine paid $4.83 million for a gated estate that occupies a private, multi-acre promontory in a gated enclave above Benedict Canyon in the Beverly Hills Post Office area that he and Prinsloo had comprehensively overhauled in high style by Mark Haddawy before it was set out for sale in June 2016 with an in-hindsight much too aggressive $17.5 million price tag. It took a couple of substantial price cuts before the estate was sold in May 2018 to pop singer John Mayer for $13.4 million, well below its final asking price of $15.9 million.

Almost a year before they sold their Beverly Hills Post Office area estate, Levine and Prinsloo shelled out $18 million for a 1.27-acre property with an elegantly vintage Hollywood Regency villa that backs up to the tony Los Angeles Country Club in the ultra-posh Holmby Hills area. Alas, they quickly caught a raging case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and, having never moved in, flipped the property back up for sale just four months later at $18.9 million and soon sold it, in early 2018, for $18 million.

Shortly after they sold the Holmby Hills villa they never moved into and right before they sold their Benedict Canyon estate to John Mayer, Levine and Prinsloo coughed up an astonishing and eye-catching $33.9 million in a hush-hush, off-market deal with “Will & Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and entertainment attorney Erik Hyman to buy their spectacularly overhauled 1930s Tudor mansion that sits on more than an acre in a particularly plum pocket of Beverly Hills but, apparently and somewhat inexplicably, no longer matches the ever-changing real estate moods of Levine and Prinsloo.

aerial image: Google

