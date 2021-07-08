Adam Duritz didn’t know who Jennifer Aniston was before they dated in the '90s: 'I had never seen' her on 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston, left and Adam Duritz dated briefly in the ’90s. (Photos: Getty Images)

Talk about a circle of friends!

In a sneak peek of VICE TV’s upcoming Dark Side of the ’90s, premiering Thursday night, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz opened up about his brief fling with Friends star Jennifer Aniston just as her star was on the rise.

The episode, which documents how the infamous Viper Room became a popular hangout of the young Hollywood elite in the 1990s, shows Duritz remembering the night he first met Aniston at the West Hollywood nightclub.

“I lived at the Viper Room, night in and night out. I met Jennifer Aniston there," the 56-year-old Maryland-born singer said in a clip via Entertainment Tonight.

Adam Duritz and Jennifer Aniston met at the famed Viper Room. (Photo: Ron Davis/Getty Images)

Of course, the nightclub was owned by Johnny Depp and Sal Jenco, who starred in 21 Jump Street together. It was also the site where actor River Phoenix died of a drug overdose on Halloween night in 1993.

"A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me," Duritz recalled. "Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her. I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don't think."

The rocker went on to acknowledge that the actress was "really nice, really funny, really pretty” and that “it didn’t last very long, but she’s a nice girl.”

Duritz later told the press that the duo “never even slept together,” according to Us Weekly.

Funny enough, the singer would move on to another Friends star, Courteney Cox, whom he dated 1997 after they’d met on the set of the music video for the band’s single “A Long December” a year before.

Cox would go on to marry David Arquette in 1999 before separating in 2010. She’s now engaged to musician John McDaid.

While the flings were short-lived, Duritz has credited his commitment to Counting Crows as a major factor to ending both romances.

“It wasn’t great for me, it wasn’t great for my band,” he said in a 2014 interview with Men’s Health about the pressure he received from both romances. “But it’s nothing I did. I’m not gonna link people’s idiocy to my choices, because those were perfectly reasonable choices. They were nice girls and I went out with them and that was that.”

The singer went on to date Patch Adams actress Monica Potter as well as Shameless star Emmy Rossum, who went on tour with him during the summer of 2009. They broke up the next year.

Of course, Aniston went on to date other high profile men — including Tate Donovan for three years before splitting in 1998. She married Brad Pitt in 2000 before the two parted ways five years later. She was also married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, Aniston, who recently stepped into the CCO role at Vital Proteins, spoke about her personal evolution from when she was in her 20s.

“I think I've now become more aware,” Aniston told Yahoo Life about her approach to self-care. “We take so much for granted when we're in our 20s and 30s, when self-care is like, ‘Oh, I'll sleep when I'm 80.’ No. You need to sleep now. You need to start meditating now. You need to be mindful now.”

