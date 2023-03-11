Adam Driver Says His Son 'Has No Interest' in His New Movie 65 : 'He Hates Movies'

adam-driver-2

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Adam Driver is trying to win over his biggest critic.

During a Thursday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Academy Award nominee, 39, admitted his 6-year-old son "has no interest in watching" his new movie 65.

He explained that he accepted the role while isolating with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, I was with my family all the time, and my son was just telling me everything about every dinosaur," he recalled, noting that the movie includes "dinosaurs and laser guns."

"And he's into dinosaurs. I'm like, 'I'm in.' And then we went [to set], and he kind of knew everything. The guy was like, 'This might be a little scary. Don't be scared.' He's like, 'No ... Gallimimus...Eoraptor...' He was naming everything, he was really into it."

"But he doesn't want to see the movie because it's too scary," added Driver. "So, I basically made this thing for him to watch that he has no interest in watching."

Adam Driver in 65 trailer

Sony Pictures Entertainment

In 65, Driver plays Commander Mills, who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. He and fellow survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) must navigate the unfamiliar planet, which is infested with dinosaurs and other prehistoric beasts.

He explained that his son was underwhelmed after learning his dad stars in movies. "He's like, 'Oh, that's cool. I hate movies.' "

"He hates movies," emphasized Driver. "He hates them. I finally showed him Mary Poppins as his first movie. He's like, 'Eh, it was okay.' "

Although he's yet to make a fan out of his firstborn, Driver noted he "invited kids from my building to the premiere" of 65. "They had a great time."

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Girls alum and wife Joanne Tucker, with whom he tied the knot in 2013 after meeting at Juilliard, kept their son's birth a secret for two years before the news ended up on Page Six in 2018.

Although they've since continued to keep their son out of the spotlight and have not shared his name, Driver confirmed his fatherhood news during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue while hosting in 2020.

Driver will soon have another potential moviegoer in the family after Tucker, 40, revealed her baby bump during an outing last month with her husband in New York City.

65 is now in theaters.