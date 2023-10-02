Adam Devine, wife Chloe Bridges' expecting first child together: 'Very exciting stuff!'

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges are preparing to be parents!

Devine and Bridges are expecting their first child together, the couple announced Monday in two separate Instagram posts. The two got married in October 2021, six years after they met on the set of "The Final Girls."

The "Workaholics" star shared photos of himself on the beach with his wife, divulging in the caption: "Look we’re pregnant!" In the first image, Devin poses back-to-back with Bridges as they both hold their bellies.

"Well, I'm just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby! Obviously, very exciting stuff!" he wrote. "This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Bridges, who starred in "The Carrie Diaries" and "The Righteous Gemstones," revealed in her Instagram post that "We have news!! 🤰🏻 can’t wait to get this lil family started."

Friends and former costars shared their happiness in the comments of both posts.

Blake Anderson from "Workaholics" called them "the cutest lil family" and promised to "have a buzzball on ice for you." AnnaSophia Robb shared that she was so happy" for the couple and Devine's "Pitch Perfect" costar Brittany Snow said their child would be "the funniest/ cutest kid EVER."

Mindy Kaling, Kimiko Glenn and Francia Raisa also expressed their excitement and congratulated Devine and Bridges.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adam Devine, wife Chloe Bridges expecting first child together