Adam Devine Reminds Fans He Isn't Adam Levine: 'My Wife and I Are Doing Great'

It started to get "Harder to Breathe" for actor Adam Devine, with the potential of Maroon 5 haters mistaking him for Adam Levine amid the singer's latest controversy. As a result, he's giving his Instagram followers a "Wake Up Call" — they've got the wrong Adam.

The Righteous Gemstones star, 38, shared a photo with his wife Chloe Bridges on Friday, reminding his followers that the pair are "doing great and going strong" as the other famous Adam, 43, is facing accusations of cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo.

"I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer," Devine joked on Instagram. "We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

In his caption, Devine referenced Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who claimed in a TikTok that she had an affair with Levine. The influencer shared screenshots that implied Levine asked to name his soon-to-be born third child after her. Levine and Prinsloo, 34, are currently parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6 this month, and Gio Grace, 4.

On Monday, the "Payphone" singer denied having an affair but confessed to "crossing a line" in his marriage, telling his fans via Instagram Stories that he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," Levine wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Later in the week, a source told PEOPLE that despite claims that he had an affair, Levine insists to those around him that "nothing physical happened. He swears it." The source added that Levine craves "female attention."

"He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship, but he is completely denying that to friends," the source said.

Levine and Prinsloo were then spotted Wednesday in Montecito, California, as they were running errands together while wearing sunglasses. Photos taken a day earlier and shared by the Daily Mail showed them smiling while out together in the same neighborhood.